Sensei Michael Brunner of Ottawa, IL, Awarded Scholarship to Emory University’s Candler School of Theology

Sensei Michael Brunner, Abbot of One River Zen, delivering a lecture to the community in Ottawa, IL.

Following his University of Michigan graduation, the One River Zen Abbot pursues advanced studies to expand his community-focused ministry in Ottawa, IL.

My studies at Emory are dedicated entirely to expanding our mission at One River Zen and serving the people of Ottawa, IL.” — Sensei Michael Brunner, Abbot of One River Zen

OTTAWA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensei Michael Brunner , Abbot of One River Zen in Ottawa, Illinois , has been selected for admission to the Master of Divinity program at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology. Recognized for his ongoing leadership in the local community, Brunner has also been awarded Candler’s Master of Divinity Scholarship, which will cover his tuition at the prestigious research university.Following his graduation from the University of Michigan in the spring of 2026, Sensei Michael Brunner continues a trajectory of rigorous academic and spiritual development. He will officially begin his graduate studies during the upcoming academic orientation at Emory in mid-August. Brunner will complete the program while remaining rooted in Ottawa, IL, continuing his full-time duties as a Buddhist priest, teacher, and community leader."The work we do in Ottawa has always been about removing the barriers between spiritual practice and community action," said Sensei Michael Brunner. "This opportunity at Emory University allows me to deepen my interreligious engagement and pastoral leadership, bringing those insights directly back to the people and programs of the Illinois Valley."Under Brunner’s leadership, One River Zen has evolved beyond a traditional religious institution into a hub for community service and collaboration in Ottawa, IL. His expanding network of outreach initiatives includes:Karuna Food Pantry: A collaborative effort designed to directly address and alleviate food insecurity within the region. David’s Clubhouse : A dedicated support network and outreach program for families raising neurodivergent children.The Artist-in-Residence Program: An initiative developed in partnership with the Ottawa Center for the Arts to foster local creativity and cultural expression.These programs reflect Brunner’s core conviction that effective ministry must respond directly to the suffering and creative potential of the wider community. His advanced studies at Emory will build upon this established foundation, focusing on comparative theology and interfaith cooperation to help local faith communities work together more effectively.For more information about Sensei Michael Brunner and the ongoing community initiatives at One River Zen in Ottawa, IL, please visit oneriverzen.org.About One River Zen:Located in Ottawa, Illinois, One River Zen is a community-focused Zen Buddhist practice center. Led by Abbot Sensei Michael Brunner, the center is dedicated to providing traditional Zen training, educational programs, and robust community service initiatives throughout the Illinois Valley.

Sensei Michael Brunner of Ottawa, IL | How to Practice Zen When Life Hurts | One River Zen Abbot & Emory University Candler School of Theology Graduate Scholar

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