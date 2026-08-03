Snellings Law Named Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Frisco & Plano and Prosper & Celina for 2026 by Living Magazine
We take immense pride in serving every person who contacts us for help after an injury in North Texas!
The awards are determined by readers and residents of the communities served, reflecting the trust and relationships the firm has built with the clients it represents. Snellings Injury Law has built its reputation on personalized attention and dedicated advocacy for individuals navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives, including car accidents, workplace injuries, and other personal injury matters.
"This recognition means everything to our team," said Scott Snellings, Founding Attorney. "It's a reflection of the trust our clients and our community have placed in us, and we're grateful for the opportunity to keep earning that trust every day."
Snellings Injury Law continues to serve injury victims throughout North Texas, offering free case reviews for individuals seeking guidance after an accident or injury.
Amy May
Snellings Injury Law
+1 214-387-0387
email us here
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Voted Best in Frisco, Plano, Prosper & Celina for 2026
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