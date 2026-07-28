INDEPENDENT AUTOPSIES ARE CHANGING CIVIL CASES: KANSAS CITY FORENSIC EXPLAINS WHY FAMILIES ARE SEEKING SECOND OPINIONS

Independent private autopsies are playing an increasingly critical role in civil litigation.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a loved one dies under disputed circumstances, families and their attorneys are increasingly turning to independent forensic pathologists for a Private Autopsy in Kansas City to challenge official findings -- and in many cases, those second opinions are reshaping the outcome of civil litigation.Postmortem Pathology, a Kansas City independent autopsy service based forensic pathology practice, has seen a steady rise in requests from personal injury attorneys, wrongful death litigants, and families who believe initial autopsy findings were incomplete, inaccurate, or influenced by institutional pressures."Official autopsies are performed under significant time and resource constraints," said Dan Lingamfelter, lead pathologist at Postmortem Pathology. "When a forensic expert has no ties to the hospital, the medical examiner, or anyone connected to the case, families and attorneys get something the official process rarely delivers -- an opinion built on science alone."WHY CIVIL ATTORNEYS ARE TAKING NOTICEIn wrongful death, medical malpractice, and personal injury cases, cause and manner of death can be the difference between a successful claim and a dismissed case. Independent autopsies provide attorneys with a credible, court-qualified forensic opinion that can either support or counter official findings.Among the most common scenarios where independent autopsy review has proven critical:Disputed cause of death in medical malpractice claims where a hospital-affiliated pathologist performed the original examination. Cases involving in-custody deaths, nursing home fatalities, or workplace accidents where liability is contested. Wrongful death suits where toxicology findings require independent interpretation. Insurance disputes in which cause of death affects policy payout eligibility.FAMILIES DESERVE A SECOND OPINIONBeyond litigation strategy, many families pursue independent autopsies simply because they want answers. When a death occurs suddenly, unexpectedly, or under circumstances that feel unresolved, official findings do not always bring closure.Postmortem Pathology works directly with families and legal representatives to ensure the independent review process is handled with professionalism, compassion, and strict forensic standards. All findings in Private Autopsy Services in Kansas City are documented in a formal forensic report suitable for use in legal proceedings."Families come to us because they need the truth," said Dan Lingamfelter. "Our job is not to confirm what someone else concluded. Our job is to follow the evidence wherever it leads and deliver findings that can withstand scrutiny in any courtroom in the country."ABOUT POSTMORTEM PATHOLOGYPostmortem Pathology is a Kansas City, Missouri forensic pathology practice providing independent autopsy services, forensic consultation, and expert witness testimony for families, attorneys, and insurance professionals throughout the Kansas City metro area and surrounding region. The practice serves clients in wrongful death, medical malpractice, personal injury, and criminal defense matters.

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