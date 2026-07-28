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Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Disposal and Unused Medication Drop-off

Randolph County's

Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Disposal and Unused Medication Drop-off

Randolph County Agricultural Center

1880 US Hwy 64 E. Asheboro

8:00 a.m.—12:00 noon; Saturday, October 17, 2026

For Additional Details call (336) 318-6000

Oil Based Only

No Latex Paints

No Syringes

Sponsors: NC Department of Agriculture * Waste Management * Keep Randolph County Beautiful

City of Asheboro * City of Archdale * City of Randleman * Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority

Randolph County Cooperative Extension * The NC Zoo * Randolph County Government

Asheboro Police Department * RC Soil & Water Quality District * Stormwater SMART * Republic Services

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