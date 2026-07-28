Randolph County's Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Disposal and Unused Medication Drop-off Randolph County Agricultural Center 1880 US Hwy 64 E. Asheboro 8:00 a.m.—12:00 noon; Saturday, October 17, 2026 For Additional Details call (336) 318-6000 Oil Based Only No Latex Paints No Syringes Sponsors: NC Department of Agriculture * Waste Management * Keep Randolph County Beautiful City of Asheboro * City of Archdale * City of Randleman * Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority Randolph County Cooperative Extension * The NC Zoo * Randolph County Government Asheboro Police Department * RC Soil & Water Quality District * Stormwater SMART * Republic Services

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