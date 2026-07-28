Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Disposal and Unused Medication Drop-off
Randolph County's
Household Hazardous Waste & Pesticide Disposal and Unused Medication Drop-off
Randolph County Agricultural Center
1880 US Hwy 64 E. Asheboro
8:00 a.m.—12:00 noon; Saturday, October 17, 2026
For Additional Details call (336) 318-6000
Oil Based Only
No Latex Paints
No Syringes
Sponsors: NC Department of Agriculture * Waste Management * Keep Randolph County Beautiful
City of Asheboro * City of Archdale * City of Randleman * Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority
Randolph County Cooperative Extension * The NC Zoo * Randolph County Government
Asheboro Police Department * RC Soil & Water Quality District * Stormwater SMART * Republic Services
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