Register Now to Attend 2026 Deer Hunting Conference

Image

Everyone from the novice first-timer to the old-timer at home in a tree stand is welcome at the 2026 Deer Hunting Conference and Expo set for Saturday, Aug. 15, at Metro Tech Springlake Campus in Oklahoma City.

Join fellow hunters from across Oklahoma for a day dedicated to learning, conservation, fellowship, and improving your deer hunting success, brought to you by Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers (OHA) and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Leading experts will conduct about 35 breakout sessions covering topics such as bowhunting, field to fork, finding a place to hunt, scouting, tracking and much more. On hand will be industry experts and partners, nonprofit organizations and well-known hunting TV hosts, and vendor tables will welcome visitors between breakout sessions.

OHA President and DeerCon founder Rick Nolan said the first event eight years ago drew about 25 people. “It has evolved into an all-day event where we have about 300 people show up.

“There’s a gamut of people from brand new to the experienced hunter,” he said.

The first 300 attendees through the door will receive a one-year subscription to HuntStand PRO, a $34.99 value. The special code must be redeemed before Dec. 31, and is valid for new HuntStand subscriptions only.

Seating is limited, and Nolan is expecting a sell-out. Early registration is advised.

Individual registration is $50 at https://oklahomahuntersandanglers.org/events. Attendees will have access to any of the sessions, lunch, door prize tickets, and a one-year membership in Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers. Thousands of dollars in raffle prizes and door prizes will be awarded.

View an Outdoor Oklahoma TV segment on the upcoming DeerCon at https://youtu.be/oA5J4YQd1VI?si=0EyB5u_i1aoPi3ld.

The conference kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m. Springlake Campus is at 1900 Springlake Drive in Oklahoma City.

A few of the scheduled sessions are:

Deer Hunting 101.

Thinking Like a Deer.

Deer Biology.

Field Care of Meat.

Ammo Selection and Ballistics.

Ladies Only.

The full schedule can be seen at https://oklahomahuntersandanglers.org.

Nolan said the idea for DeerCon evolved from his concern about the future of hunting and wondering whether his grandchildren, and future generations, will have the opportunity to participate in the heritage of hunting.

“If we don’t get more people involved in the sport, then the sport is going to go away,” he said. “We want people to walk away with the confidence that you can now go into the field and harvest a deer.”

REGISTER HERE