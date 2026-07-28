PR Expert and Leader Dr. Nikkia McClain Unveils DIY PR App to Put Agency-Level Publicity in Every Entrepreneur’s Pocket

The PR and Visibility App To Get Seen, Featured, and Help Grow Your Brand

DIY PR will empower small business owners and entrepreneurs who share the same pain points that their business suffers from not having public relations incorporated in their business model.” — Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO, Tene Nicole Creative Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After helping brands secure billions of media impressions and thousands of earned media placements throughout her award-winning career, nationally recognized public relations strategist Dr. Nikkia McClain is empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs to become their own best publicists with the launch of the DIY PR App Throughout her career, Dr. McClain has successfully represented Fortune 50 companies, nonprofit organizations, celebrities, and entrepreneurs, helping them tell compelling stories that capture national attention. Now, for the first time, that same methodology is available in an easy-to-use digital platform designed for anyone ready to elevate their brand.Created for entrepreneurs, executives, authors, nonprofit leaders, content creators, and small business owners, the DIY PR App delivers the tools, strategies, and confidence needed to build a media-ready brand and generate meaningful press coverage, without the cost of hiring a publicist. In today's competitive marketplace, visibility can make the difference between staying unnoticed and becoming the next sought-after brand. The DIY PR App was designed to bridge that gap by providing users with a step-by-step roadmap to mastering public relations from the inside out.Why DIY PR is a Game-Changer:For entrepreneurs and small business owners, visibility is the lifeblood of growth, yet expert public relations has long been locked behind prohibitively expensive agency fees. The DIY PR App shatters this barrier, transforming PR from a complex, costly challenge into an accessible, step-by-step roadmap. It empowers you to stop waiting for media attention and start commanding it. By putting the same professional strategies used by major brands directly in your hands, this app turns your unique business story into a powerful asset that builds credibility, drives trust, and secures the media coverage you deserve. You aren't just saving on costs; you are taking full control of your narrative and ensuring your story reaches the audiences that matter most."DIY PR will empower small business owners and entrepreneurs who share the same pain points that their business suffers from not having public relations incorporated in their business model; public relations campaigns are time-consuming; public relations do not promise a return on their investment; or they are not in a position to understand the strain it could have on their budget." Everyone has a story worth telling. My mission is to not only help you tell that story, but also know how to tell it while creating long-term sustainability for your brand at a fraction of the cost." – Dr. Nikkia McClain, CEO & Founder of DIY PR & Tenè Nicole Creative Agency.More than just another business app, the DIY PR App serves as a personal PR coach, equipping users with practical resources and actionable guidance they can implement immediately to increase visibility, build credibility, and grow their influence. As media continues to evolve and entrepreneurs seek cost-effective ways to grow their brands, the DIY PR App arrives at the perfect time, placing powerful publicity tools directly into the hands of those ready to tell their stories and amplify their impact. For Dr. McClain, this launch represents more than technology; it represents access. Access to knowledge. Access to opportunity. And access to the kind of media visibility that can transform businesses and careers. For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Olivia Bishop at olivia@tenenicole.com or 518.330.3835.ABOUT DIY PR Tene Nicole expanded with a new form of service developed by Founder and CEO Nikkia McClain, called Do It Yourself Public Relations (DIY PR): Become The Source. DIY PR Become The Source offers a PR App for small business owners, guiding public relations strategies. The hybrid model targets small business owners and entrepreneurs seeking flexibility, accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and genuine media placement.ABOUT NIKKIA MCCLAINAward-Winning Journalist Charreah Jackson describes Nikkia McClain as a “PR ninja.” McClain is no ordinary publicist. She has been featured in Black Enterprise Magazine as a PR Maven and named a Top Woman in PR in by PR News. Nikkia is multi-faceted and has the real-life experience that speaks specifically to small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to pump some energy back into their brand or gain brand value through media placement.A powerhouse in her own right, she executes public relations initiatives at the highest capacity. She’s strategic, creative,

DIY PR App

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