“The AI Deception Machine: Deepfakes, Chatbots, and the New Frontier of Senior Fraud”: Chairman Rick Scott, Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand to Hold Hearing on Rise of AI Fraudsters

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, July 29, U.S. Senate Committee on Aging Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand will hold a hearing titled, “The AI Deception Machine: Deepfakes, Chatbots, and the New Frontier of Senior Fraud.”

This hearing will explore these schemes from the perspectives of AI fraud victims, banking industry experts, and AI policy experts on how AI has fueled a rise in fraud that targets seniors at alarming rates.

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

David Amron, M.D., Founder & Medical Director, The Roxbury Institute, Los Angeles, CA

Founder & Medical Director, The Roxbury Institute, Los Angeles, CA Deborah Del Mastro, Victim of AI-enable Scam, Martinez, CA

Victim of AI-enable Scam, Martinez, CA Paul Benda, Executive Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity, American Bankers Association, Washington, D.C.

Executive Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity, American Bankers Association, Washington, D.C. Matthew F. Ferraro, Esq. Partner, Crowell & Moring LLP, Washington, DC

Partner, Crowell & Moring LLP, Washington, DC Ben Winters, J.D., Director of AI and Data Privacy, Consumer Federation of America, Washington, D.C.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

3:45PM ET

WHERE: Dirksen 562

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE .

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