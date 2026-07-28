“The AI Deception Machine: Deepfakes, Chatbots, and the New Frontier of Senior Fraud”: Chairman Rick Scott, Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand to Hold Hearing on Rise of AI Fraudsters
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, July 29, U.S. Senate Committee on Aging Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand will hold a hearing titled, “The AI Deception Machine: Deepfakes, Chatbots, and the New Frontier of Senior Fraud.”
This hearing will explore these schemes from the perspectives of AI fraud victims, banking industry experts, and AI policy experts on how AI has fueled a rise in fraud that targets seniors at alarming rates.
Witnesses for the hearing will include:
- David Amron, M.D., Founder & Medical Director, The Roxbury Institute, Los Angeles, CA
- Deborah Del Mastro, Victim of AI-enable Scam, Martinez, CA
- Paul Benda, Executive Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Cybersecurity, American Bankers Association, Washington, D.C.
- Matthew F. Ferraro, Esq. Partner, Crowell & Moring LLP, Washington, DC
- Ben Winters, J.D., Director of AI and Data Privacy, Consumer Federation of America, Washington, D.C.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
3:45PM ET
WHERE: Dirksen 562
WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.
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