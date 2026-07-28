Governor Kotek Orders Flags Lowered in Honor of U.S. Navy Commander Gabriel Edwards

Salem, OR – Pursuant to the United States Flag Code, Governor Tina Kotek ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff on July 29, 2026, in honor of U.S. Navy Commander Gabriel Edwards, who died on July 1, 2026, following an emergency helicopter landing in the Arabian Sea.

Edwards, a native of Oakland, Oregon, graduated in 2006 from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and was commissioned through the Naval ROTC. He earned his aviator “Wings of Gold” in 2008 as a helicopter pilot and served with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 (HSC-22), the “Sea Knights.” His service has been recognized with several awards for his service on multiple elite units, including HSC-84, the “Red Wolves;” Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 4 as the air-to-ground fires office and Joint Terminal Attack Controller; and HSC-85, the “Firehawks.” He assumed command of HSC-5, the “Nightdippers,” in July 2025.

“On behalf of the people of Oregon, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of Commander Gabriel Edwards, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation,” Governor Kotek said. “Commander Edwards embodied the highest ideals of duty, honor, and courage during his nearly two decades of service.”

The flag should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on July 29, 2026.