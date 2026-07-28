Median US Developer Pay Tops $130K as Hiring Shifts to Latin America

With AI work driving demand and $130K median US pay, growth-stage companies increasingly hire software developers in Latin America, inside US hours.

By 2028 I do not think growth-stage companies will call this nearshoring. They will just call it hiring. The teams doing it now will have two years of muscle memory their competitors lack.” — Eric Tabone

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX (July 27, 2026) -- US demand for software developers keeps outrunning supply. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 15 percent employment growth for software developers through 2034, much faster than average. Expanding AI and automation work drives that projection of about 129,200 developer, QA, and testing openings a year. Median US developer pay passed $130,000 in May 2024, according to the same agency. Growth-stage companies priced out of that market now hire software developers in Latin America Nearshore Business Solutions , which recruits engineers in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil, reports rising demand in 2026.Cost is the obvious draw. The clock is the reason it sticks. Teams across the region sit within two hours of US Eastern time. Stand-ups happen in the morning for everyone. Senior talent in the region typically costs 40 to 60 percent less than comparable US hires. The talent pipeline is deep and growing. Guadalajara, Medellin, and Buenos Aires have matured into established tech hubs. Buenos Aires draws on Universidad de Buenos Aires and ITBA, both long-standing engineering schools. Medellin's Ruta N district anchors Colombia's technology cluster.For CTOs, the question is shifting from whether to nearshore to which roles go first. Demand is strongest for backend developers and full-stack engineers, according to Nearshore Business Solutions placement requests. Specialized stacks like Ruby on Rails follow close behind at maturing SaaS companies. Hiring speed is often the deciding factor. A senior search that drags on for a quarter costs a product roadmap more than any salary premium. Nearshore pipelines shorten that cycle without lowering the technical bar. The roles moving first are the ones with clear specifications and stable stacks. Discovery-heavy work tends to stay close to the product team, at least for now."By 2028 I do not think growth-stage companies will call this nearshoring. They will just call it hiring. The teams doing it now will have two years of muscle memory their competitors lack," said Eric Tabone, Managing Director of Nearshore Business Solutions.Nearshore Business Solutions recruits with in-country teams across Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. Candidates pass role-specific technical work samples and B2-or-higher English assessments before reaching clients. First vetted candidates land within three business days of kickoff, and most specialist searches close in under two weeks. The firm reports a 94 percent retention rate at the 90-day mark, with free replacement in that window.Nearshore Business Solutions publishes a developer hiring guide at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com. It breaks down salary benchmarks by country, hiring models, and vetting steps. Engineering teams planning 2026 nearshore hires can book a consultation there.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions is a nearshore recruitment agency that helps US companies hire vetted technical and business professionals across Latin America. NBS recruits across software development, IT support, finance, customer support, sales, and marketing, with key markets in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. The company offers direct hire, nearshore staff augmentation, and Recruitment as a Service, backed by a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

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