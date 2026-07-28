A New Way to Build Stronger Bones: Blocking Axl Shows Promise

Osteoporosis weakens the internal structure of bone, increasing the risk of fractures. Researchers found that inhibiting the AXL receptor tyrosine kinase (Axl) enhanced the activity of bone-forming cells and increased bone mass in mice. The study suggests that AXL receptor tyrosine kinase (Axl) acts as a negative regulator of osteoblast differentiation by suppressing Erk1/2 phosphorylation and reducing Isg15 expression. Blocking Axl may reverse these effects, promoting bone formation and

Researchers identify AXL receptor tyrosine kinase as a key regulator of bone formation, revealing a promising new therapeutic target for osteoporosis.

SICHUAN, CHINA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osteoporosis affects millions of people worldwide, weakening bones and increasing the risk of fractures. Now, researchers have identified the AXL receptor tyrosine kinase (Axl) as a key molecule that limits the activity of bone-forming cells. Blocking Axl with a small-molecule inhibitor increased bone formation and bone mass in mice while revealing how the receptor controls bone development. These findings could support the development of more accessible treatments for osteoporosis and other bone diseases.Osteoporosis is one of the most common age-related bone diseases, affecting millions of people worldwide and increasing the risk of fractures, disability, and reduced quality of life. Although current treatments can slow bone loss or stimulate new bone formation, many anabolic therapies rely on biologic drugs that are costly and require regular injections. Finding more accessible treatments that encourage the body to build new bone remains a major challenge.A new study published online on July 6, 2026, in Volume 14 of the journal Bone Research suggests that blocking the Axl - a receptor tyrosine kinase involved in cell signaling - may offer a new way to promote bone formation. The study was conducted by researchers led by Dr. Mubashir Ahmad, who initiated the project with Prof. Dr. Jan Tuckermann from the Institute of Molecular Endocrinology and Physiology, Ulm University, Germany. After completing his graduation, Dr. Ahmad continued the work as a postdoctoral researcher with Prof. Dr. Anita Ignatius at the Institute of Orthopedic Research and Biomechanics, Ulm University Hospital, Germany, in strong cooperation with the Tuckermann Lab. . The researchers found that inhibiting Axl enhances the activity of bone-forming cells (osteoblasts) and increases bone mass in mice. These findings highlight Axl as a promising therapeutic target for the treatment of osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders."Our findings identify Axl as a promising therapeutic target for osteoporosis and other bone-related disorders," says Dr. Ahmad. "By targeting this receptor, we were able to stimulate bone formation in preclinical models, providing a foundation for developing new anabolic therapies."To uncover new regulators of bone formation, the researchers first performed a kinome-wide RNA interference (RNAi) screen, a technique that systematically switches off genes to identify their functions. Screening hundreds of protein kinases, they identified Axl as a previously unrecognized regulator of osteoblasts, the cells responsible for building new bone. The team then confirmed these findings by reducing Axl activity using both genetic approaches and a small-molecule inhibitor called BGB324, before evaluating its effects in bone-forming cells grown in the laboratory and in mice.The results consistently showed that blocking Axl promoted the maturation of osteoblasts and increased their ability to produce mineralized bone tissue. Mice treated with BGB324 developed greater bone mass in the long bones and vertebrae because of increased bone formation. The treatment also increased the number of osteocytes, suggesting that Axl inhibition supports normal bone development. Importantly, the treatment was well tolerated in mice, with no evidence of significant toxicity during the study period.To understand how Axl influences bone formation, the researchers examined the underlying molecular pathways. They found that blocking Axl increased the activity of interferon-stimulating gene 15, a protein that helped activate signals needed for osteoblast maturation. “In simple terms, inhibiting Axl removed a molecular signal that normally restrains bone-forming cells, allowing them to mature and build bone more effectively. This newly identified pathway provides fresh insight into how bone formation is regulated,” says Prof. Dr. Tuckermann.Interestingly, BGB324 has already been investigated in clinical trials as a treatment for certain cancers because Axl plays important roles in tumor growth and immune regulation. Although the current findings are based on in vitro and in vivo studies, the availability of an existing Axl inhibitor could help support future research into treatments for osteoporosis."Our study provides new insight into the molecular mechanisms that regulate osteoblast differentiation and bone formation," says Prof Dr. Ignatius. "Further studies are needed to determine whether targeting Axl can be translated into a safe and effective treatment for osteoporosis and other bone disorders."Together, these findings identify Axl as a previously unrecognized regulator of bone formation and suggest that blocking its activity could represent a new strategy for treating osteoporosis. Further clinical research will be needed to determine whether this approach can safely improve bone health in people.ReferenceTitle of original paper: Inhibition of AXL receptor tyrosine kinase increases osteoblast function and bone massJournal: Bone ResearchDOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41413-026-00554-0 About Ulm University, GermanyFounded in 1967, Ulm University is the youngest university in Baden-Württemberg and has experienced dynamic and successful growth since its inception. It boasts a remarkable history as a young institution that serves and collaborates with the community, all while being situated on a green campus. As a central part of Science City Ulm, the university serves as a beacon for the region and beyond. Its faculties, including Engineering, Computer Science and Psychology, Mathematics and Economics, Medicine, and Natural Sciences, excel in research and are deeply committed to student care.Website: https://www.uni-ulm.de/en/ About Dr. Mubashir Ahmad from Ulm University, GermanyDr. Mubashir Ahmad earned his PhD from Ulm University, Germany, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Jan Tuckermann. He is currently a postdoctoral researcher in the group of Prof. Dr. Anita Ignatius at the Institute of Orthopedic Research and Biomechanics, Ulm University Hospital. With more than 14 years of research experience, he has authored 19 peer-reviewed publications. His research focuses on the molecular mechanisms regulating bone remodeling, osteoblast differentiation, osteoporosis, mechano transduction, and fracture healing. By integrating molecular biology, functional genomics, genetically modified mouse models, and high-throughput RNA interference (RNAi) screening, his work aims to identify novel therapeutic targets for bone diseases.About Professor Anita Ignatius from Ulm University Hospital, GermanyProfessor Dr. Anita Ignatius is the Director of the Institute of Orthopedic Research and Biomechanics, Ulm University Hospital, Germany. Her research focuses on the regeneration of musculoskeletal tissues, skeletal biomechanics, bone mechanobiology, biomaterials, and tissue engineering, with particular emphasis on bone defect healing and trauma research. She leads a multidisciplinary research team investigating the regeneration of bone, cartilage, ligaments, and intervertebral discs. Professor Ignatius currently heads the Transdisciplinary Centre of Trauma Research at Ulm University and co-directs the Collaborative Research Centre on “Danger Response, Disturbance Factors and Regenerative Potential after Acute Trauma.”About Professor Jan Tuckermann from Ulm University, GermanyProfessor Dr. Jan Tuckermann is a professor at the Institute of Molecular Endocrinology and Physiology, Ulm University, Germany. He earned his PhD in Transcriptional Regulation from the German Cancer Research Center and the University of Karlsruhe (KIT), Germany. His research focuses on nuclear receptors, immune metabolism, bone diseases, osteoimmunology, inflammation resolution, and metabolism. He has served as the Study Dean of Biological Studies at Ulm University and as the President of the German Society for Endocrinology (DGE), contributing to research and education in endocrinology.Funding informationThis work was supported by grants from Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) to Jan Tuckermann, Anita Ignatius, and Francesco Roselli within the framework of the Collaborative Research Center CRC1149 “Danger Response, Disturbance Factors and Regenerative Potential after Trauma” (Project No. 251293561– CRC1149, INST 40/492-3), and a DFG grant to Jan Tuckermann within the framework of Collaborative Research Center CRC1506 “Aging at interfaces” (Project No. 450627322) and Transregio TRR 369 DIONE “Degeneration of bone due to Inflammation” (Project No. 501752319). Francesco Roselli and Burak Özkan were also supported by the BMBF through the JPND program within the DC4MND consortium (grant no. BMBF 01ED2301). Additional funding was provided by the Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space (Bundesministerium für Forschung, Technologie und Raumfahrt, BMFTR) as part of the German Center for Child and Adolescent Health (DZKJ) under the funding code 01GL2407A. Mubashir Ahmad was supported by a Baustein grant (L.SBN.0224) from the Medical Faculty of Ulm University. Open Access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.

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