124,200 Accountant Openings a Year Push US Hiring to Latin America

With 124,200 accountant openings projected each year and rising salaries, US companies are turning to finance and accounting outsourcing in Latin America.

Everyone frames nearshoring as a cost story. In accounting it is a coverage story. Many of our clients cannot fill the seat at any price, and the books still close every month.” — Eric Tabone

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX (July 27, 2026) -- The United States is running short of accountants. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 124,200 openings for accountants and auditors every year through 2034. Employment in the field is set to grow 5 percent over the decade, faster than average. Many of those openings replace workers who retire or change careers. US companies are turning to finance and accounting outsourcing in Latin America. Nearshore Business Solutions reports rising demand in 2026 for vetted accountants across Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.The gap is widest at mid-market companies. They compete for the same talent as large firms without matching salaries. The median US accountant earned $81,680 in May 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Latin America offers a deep alternative bench in overlapping time zones. Comparable professionals in the region typically cost 40 to 60 percent less. Many hold US GAAP and IFRS experience from regional offices of global accounting firms. Universities such as Universidad de los Andes in Bogota and Tecnologico de Monterrey feed the talent pipeline.CFOs feel it first at the controller level. A US controller search can run for months and end in a bidding war. A nearshore search typically closes within 30 days, with first candidates in three business days. Most companies add this talent through nearshore staff augmentation rather than opening a foreign entity. The model keeps work inside the company's own systems and controls. Companies that want a local employment relationship can use employer of record coverage instead. Time zone overlap separates it from offshore alternatives in Asia. Finance work is deadline-driven, and same-day collaboration matters for month-end close, audit support, and daily reporting."Everyone frames nearshoring as a cost story. In accounting it is a coverage story. Many of our clients cannot fill the seat at any price, and the books still close every month," said Eric Tabone, Managing Director of Nearshore Business Solutions.Nearshore Business Solutions places finance and accounting professionals across Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and neighboring markets. Every candidate clears a work sample in the role and a B2-or-higher English assessment. Behavioral interviews and reference checks close the process. Ninety-four percent of its placements are still in the seat at 90 days. Replacement inside that window is free, and fewer than 2 percent of placements need it. Accountants, financial analysts, and payroll specialists now rank among its fastest-growing requests.A guide to finance and accounting outsourcing in Latin America is available at nearshorebusinesssolutions.com. It covers salary benchmarks, country comparisons, and compliance considerations. Nearshore Business Solutions offers consultations for finance teams planning nearshore hires in 2026.About Nearshore Business Solutions Nearshore Business Solutions is a nearshore recruitment agency that helps US companies hire vetted technical and business professionals across Latin America. NBS recruits across software development, IT support, finance, customer support, sales, and marketing, with key markets in Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. The company offers direct hire, nearshore staff augmentation, and Recruitment as a Service, backed by a 90-day replacement guarantee. For more information, visit nearshorebusinesssolutions.com.

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