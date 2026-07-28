LAWSUIT CHALLENGING LANGUAGE OF PROPOSED PROPERTY TAX AMENDMENT TO BE HEARD IN LEON COUNTY

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A court challenge could reshape how Florida voters see a property tax amendment on ballots this fall.

It has to do with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan.

Lawmakers gave the okay earlier this year to put a measure on November’s ballot that would eliminate property taxes on primary residences. It’s a move pushed by DeSantis that he said will save taxpayers money.

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey of Leon County has set a hearing for a lawsuit that challenges the wording of the proposed amendment.

Those behind the lawsuit are not asking to remove the amendment entirely. But instead are arguing that the title and summary are misleading to voters, saying it should be revised.

The lawsuit comes from a group called ‘Save Our Voters From Misleading Ballot Language.’ They say the ballot summary promises to “ensure funding for core services.” However— the amendment would require local governments to spend remaining property tax revenue on things like public safety, schools, infrastructure and natural resources. This is just the latest example of a constitutional amendment being reviewed in Florida courts.

A League of Women’s Voters official in St. Petersburg said ballot wording is key to voters understanding the issue before entering and once they are in the voting booth.

Heidi Davis, voter services co-chair, with the League of Women Voters of the St. Pete said the language of ballot questions are instrumental when it comes to a voter’s decision.

The group has a nonpartisan voter guide called ‘Vote 411,’ providing an in-depth analysis on all the amendments, from local to state level. Davis says there will be five amendments on the ballot coming up in November for St. Pete. That includes a general obligation bond amendment which will affect St. Pete voters and their property taxes.

“We encourage voters to go out there, read the synopsis, understand what you’re voting for, understand what a ‘yes’ vote means, understand what a ‘no’ vote means,” said Davis. “Get educated so that you don’t skip your vote, that you’re able to vote and you’re able to be informed.”

DeSantis said he rejects the idea that the ballot language is misleading.

Keep in mind, property tax relief is something he has been working on for the last year. He also said the tight election timeline leaves little time for court hearings such as this.

This hearing could prove pivotal in determining whether or not Attorney General James Uthmeier will have to rewrite the ballot language before the amendment reaches voters.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.