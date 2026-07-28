VOLUSIA COUNTY APPROVES FLORIDA'S FIRST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE REGISTRY

Volusia County, FL - Volusia County has approved the creation of what officials say will be Florida's first county-operated public database of convicted domestic violence offenders, providing residents with easier access to qualifying criminal conviction records.

The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 to establish the online registry, which will include individuals convicted of one or more qualifying domestic violence or dating violence offenses in Volusia County within the past 10 years.

County officials said the database is intended to make existing public records more accessible while helping residents make informed decisions about their personal safety.

According to the approved plan, the searchable database will include an offender's full legal name, date of birth, most recent qualifying booking photo, offense dates, court case numbers and references to the applicable Florida statutes.

The registry will not include any information identifying victims.

Officials said the database will synchronize with the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court's records to ensure qualifying convictions are updated regularly.

Council members amended the proposal before its final approval.