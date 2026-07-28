VOLUSIA COUNTY APPROVES FLORIDA'S FIRST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE REGISTRY
Volusia County, FL - Volusia County has approved the creation of what officials say will be Florida's first county-operated public database of convicted domestic violence offenders, providing residents with easier access to qualifying criminal conviction records.
The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 to establish the online registry, which will include individuals convicted of one or more qualifying domestic violence or dating violence offenses in Volusia County within the past 10 years.
County officials said the database is intended to make existing public records more accessible while helping residents make informed decisions about their personal safety.
According to the approved plan, the searchable database will include an offender's full legal name, date of birth, most recent qualifying booking photo, offense dates, court case numbers and references to the applicable Florida statutes.
The registry will not include any information identifying victims.
Officials said the database will synchronize with the Volusia County Clerk of the Circuit Court's records to ensure qualifying convictions are updated regularly.
Council members amended the proposal before its final approval.
An earlier version would have included only repeat offenders with two or more qualifying convictions, but the council voted to expand the registry to include anyone with at least one qualifying conviction during the designated time period.
County officials said the database is designed to provide a centralized location for information that is already publicly available through court records.
Development of the registry will begin in partnership with the Clerk of the Circuit Court, and it will be made available through the county's website once implementation is complete.
Officials have not announced a launch date but said the registry will be updated regularly as new qualifying convictions are entered into the court system.
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