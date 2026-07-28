The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Returns to the Atlanta Area August 1 and 2

42nd logo BPIR Atlanta Bull Dogging AKA Steer Wrestling BPIR Foundation, Anti-Violence Ventures (AVV) youth empowerment workshop BPIR, Edward Jones & BPIRF Back to school round-up. Soul Country Music Star logo

The nation’s only touring African American rodeo association brings Black cowboy excellence to Atlanta, with the Soul Country Rodeo Experience

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo (BPIR) returns to the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers on Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, for a weekend celebrating Black cowboy excellence, Western heritage, family entertainment, and live music.

Saturday’s Soul Country Rodeo Experience begins with doors opening at 3:00 PM. The Soul Country Music Star™ Atlanta Regional Competition and Concert starting at 4:00 PM, followed by the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo at 7:30 PM. BPIR returns Sunday, August 2, for a second performance at 3:30 PM.

For more than 40 years, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo has preserved and celebrated the often-overlooked contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls to the history of the American West while providing thrilling family entertainment. Fans will witness today's top rodeo athletes competing in:

• Bull Riding

• Ranch Bronc Riding

• Steer Wrestling

• Tie-Down Roping

• Team Roping

• Breakaway Roping

• Barrel Racing

• Ladies Steer Undecorating

• Youth Events

“Atlanta has always welcomed the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo with incredible energy, enthusiasm, and pride,” said Valeria Howard Cunningham, President and CEO of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo. “We are excited to once again bring two unforgettable days of entertainment to our Atlanta fans. Saturday introduces the Soul Country Rodeo Experience, blending great music with championship rodeo competition, while Sunday gives us an opportunity to celebrate our Legacy Tour Buckle winners. This weekend is about honoring our history, celebrating today’s outstanding Black cowboys and cowgirls, showcasing the next generation of Soul Country artists, and creating new memories that families will cherish for years to come.”

Before Saturday evening’s rodeo, Atlanta-based music artists Bernard Stephens, aka OG NARD, Angela Renae Roundtree, Reggie L. Stacy, and Jacqueline Merrill will compete in the Soul Country Music Star™ Atlanta Regional Competition. The winner will advance to the November 1 National Finals at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, where the national champion will receive $10,000 and an opportunity to perform during BPIR’s 2027 tour. The competition will be hosted by Kirk Jay, the Season One winner of Soul Country Music Star™ and a third-place finalist on Season 15 of NBC’s The Voice as a member of Team Blake Shelton.

In addition to the excitement inside the arena, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation (BPIRF) continues its commitment to empowering the next generation through education and community engagement. On Sunday, the Foundation will host a special youth leadership workshop for more than 100 young adults in partnership with Anti-Violence Ventures (AVV). Through interactive sessions focused on bullying prevention, emotional intelligence, leadership development, and career opportunities in agriculture, participants will gain practical life skills while exploring the rich legacy of the Western industry and the opportunities it offers. The program reflects the Foundation’s ongoing mission to inspire, educate, and create pathways for young people both inside and outside the rodeo arena.

In partnership with Tonteleo Day, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation will host a Back-to-School Round-Up during the August 1 and 2 events at the Georgia International Horse Park. Guests are encouraged to bring new school supplies to help local children begin the school year prepared for success. Donations may also be dropped off at the Edward Jones office at 4270 Atlanta Highway, Suite 105, Loganville, Georgia 30052.

The Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo’s continued success is made possible through the support of Official Presenting Sponsors Ariat and Crown Royal, with additional support from YETI, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Upscale Media, Cavender’s, Reproductive Freedom for All, Four Four Boot Company, and valued partners the BPIR Foundation, Black Beauty & Wellness Foundation and Anti-Violence Ventures.

Together, the events offer families and fans a celebration of Black Western heritage, rodeo excitement, and the evolving sound of Soul Country.

Tickets and additional information are available at BillPickettRodeo.com and SoulCountryMusic.com.

About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

Founded in 1984 by entertainment producer Lu Vason, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo is the nation’s only touring African American rodeo association. Named in honor of legendary cowboy Bill Pickett, the organization celebrates the contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls while showcasing today’s competitors in major cities across the country. Under the leadership of President and CEO Valeria Howard Cunningham, BPIR continues to preserve Black Western heritage, create opportunities for rodeo athletes, and educate audiences about an essential part of American history.

About Soul Country Music Star™

Soul Country Music Star™ is a premier national country music competition dedicated to discovering, developing, and uplifting the next generation of Soul Country artists. Founded by Executive Producer Margo Wade LaDrew of Wade & Associates Group and produced in association with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, the competition travels to select cities across the country, providing emerging artists with opportunities to perform before live audiences and industry professionals. Regional winners advance to the Soul Country Music Star™ National Finals and Festival, where they compete for a $10,000 grand prize, career opportunities, and the chance to perform during the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo’s national tour.

About the BPIR Foundation

The BPIR Foundation is the charitable arm of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, dedicated to education, youth outreach, and preserving the legacy of Black Western heritage. Through scholarships, mentorship initiatives, community programming such as Rodeo for Kidz Sake, and its work with Anti-Violence Ventures, the Foundation creates meaningful opportunities for young people, supports safer communities, and advances awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.