Matic Partners with Fenris to Power Real-Time Embedded Insurance Quoting

Fenris Matic

Five-year partnership renewed as Fenris real-time prefill cuts friction and improves quote completion across millions of embedded transactions.

Fenris real-time prefill and enrichment let us reduce friction, surface the right coverage faster, and keep our embedded experience streamlined at scale.” — Lee Maliniak, Chief Product Officer of Matic

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fenris, a provider of real-time insurance data and predictive intelligence, signed a multi-year partnership renewal with Matic, the embedded insurance marketplace connecting more than 100 distribution partners with over 60 A-rated home and auto carriers.

“Matic built a category-standard embedded experience, and our real-time data infrastructure helps power its speed and accuracy,” said Jen Linton, CEO of Fenris. “For five years, Matic’s reliance on Fenris’ prefill and data enrichment has enabled clean, fast, accurate insurance quoting, improving agent and consumer experience, and increasing quote to bind across millions of transactions.”

Today, approximately 84 percent of insurance leads abandon quotes early in the process, the highest abandonment rate of any sector, according to FinTech Global research published in May 2026. Fenris populates the record from its proprietary datasets, letting Matic’s partners present fast, accurate options inside the ownership journeys their customers already trust.

“Our partners expect a quoting experience that feels instant and accurate, and that bar is met when the data behind it is complete from the first second,” said Lee Maliniak, Chief Product Officer of Matic. “Fenris real-time prefill and enrichment let us reduce friction, surface the right coverage faster, and keep our embedded experience streamlined at scale.”

Through this renewal, Matic gets continued access to Fenris’ full suite of property and casualty (P&C) prefill and data enrichment capabilities, and the property intelligence delivered through Fenris’ expanded Property Data Suite. Customers using Fenris experience up to 90 percent reduction in manual data collection, access to more than 500 data points in under a second, and up to a 4x improvement in quote completion, all delivered through real-time APIs inside existing embedded workflows.

As distribution moves further into maturing embedded and digital channels, the platforms winning share are those pairing a seamless customer experience with complete, real-time data. Fenris and Matic will extend that work through the next phase of embedded insurance growth.

About Fenris

Fenris provides real-time data enrichment and predictive intelligence through a suite of APIs that deliver quality information about individuals, households, vehicles, properties, and businesses. Insurers, MGAs, agencies, and platforms use Fenris intelligence to improve automation, decision-making, and customer experiences. Learn more at www.fenrisd.com.

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