MEDIA ADVISORY: Governor Abbott To Deliver Remarks at Bob's House of Hope Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

JUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, July 29th in Justin, TX, Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks commemorating the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for Bob's House of Hope transitional living program for missing and exploited minors. Bob’s House of Hope, a program of Ranch Hands Rescue, is the first safe house in the country for young men who have survived sex trafficking. The new program will bring together nonprofits, government entities, and community leaders from across the state to address the growing crisis of human trafficking and the exploitation of children.

The Governor will be joined by First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Bob Williams, Founder & CEO of Ranch Hands Rescue and Bob's House of Hope, the Honorable Jane Nelson, U.S. Congressman Brandon Gill, Texas Senator Tan Parker, Texas Representative Mitch Little, Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, Landon Dickeson, Chief Operating Officer of Bob's House of Hope, and Nesa Grider, Chief Executive Officer of Journey to Dream.

WHO: Governor Greg Abbott & First Lady Cecilia Abbott

WHAT: Property tours

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Remarks from dignitaries

WHEN: Wednesday, July 29

Media setup: 11:30 AM

Tours (b-roll photo opportunity): 12:00 PM

Remarks: 12:50 PM

WHERE: Bob's House of Hope

9611 Bill Cook Road

Justin, TX 76247

MEDIA CONTACT:

Name: Harrison Lacy

Title: Office Manager

Phone: 630- 842-1532

Email: harrison@ranchhandsrescue.org

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