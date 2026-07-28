InjectCo Austin Purchases New Location on E 6th Street, Opening July 30

InjectCo

Nurse-led medical aesthetics brand expands its Austin footprint with a new clinic in the heart of downtown

Downtown Austin has so much energy and we wanted a space that matched it. This new location brings the same trusted, physician-overseen care to even more of Austin.” — Kiara DeWitt, RN

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InjectCo , a nurse-led medical aesthetics brand with locations across Texas, today announced the purchase of a new clinic location on E 6th Street in Austin, set to open on July 30. The new location marks InjectCo's continued growth in the Austin market and its ongoing commitment to bringing high-quality, physician-overseen aesthetic care to more communities across the city.The new E 6th Street clinic will offer InjectCo's full range of medical aesthetics services, including Botox, dermal fillers, lip filler, facial balancing, medical weight loss, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation, all performed by licensed nurse injectors under physician oversight.With this expansion, InjectCo Austin continues to build out its presence across Texas, where it now operates multiple locations spanning Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Colleyville, Waxahachie, Cleburne, and The Woodlands.About InjectCoInjectCo is a nurse-led, physician-overseen medical aesthetics brand founded by Kiara DeWitt, BSN, RN, CPN. The company specializes in preventative medical aesthetics, offering science-backed, individualized treatments designed to help patients look and feel their best. InjectCo operates multiple locations across Texas, providing consistent, medical-grade care under strict clinical standards.

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