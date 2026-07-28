InjectCo Austin Purchases New Location on E 6th Street, Opening July 30
Nurse-led medical aesthetics brand expands its Austin footprint with a new clinic in the heart of downtown
The new E 6th Street clinic will offer InjectCo's full range of medical aesthetics services, including Botox, dermal fillers, lip filler, facial balancing, medical weight loss, laser treatments, and skin rejuvenation, all performed by licensed nurse injectors under physician oversight.
With this expansion, InjectCo Austin continues to build out its presence across Texas, where it now operates multiple locations spanning Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Colleyville, Waxahachie, Cleburne, and The Woodlands.
About InjectCo
InjectCo is a nurse-led, physician-overseen medical aesthetics brand founded by Kiara DeWitt, BSN, RN, CPN. The company specializes in preventative medical aesthetics, offering science-backed, individualized treatments designed to help patients look and feel their best. InjectCo operates multiple locations across Texas, providing consistent, medical-grade care under strict clinical standards.
Kiara DeWitt, RN
InjectCo
+1 817 533-7676
email us here
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