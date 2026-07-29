IEI Announces Winners of the 2026 SupeTank Startup Pitch Competition

IEI founder and CEO Doug Roberts celebrates with the 2026 SupeTank winning founders: Medley Learning, Diamond Beauty Academy, and Budget Quest.

The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI) is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2026 SupeTank Startup Pitch Competition.

DEER VALLEY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national think tank bridging the gap between district leaders and the K–12 industry, is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2026 SupeTank Startup Pitch Competition. These awards honor the most innovative education startups helping transform K–12 education.This year, SupeTank, the nation’s only startup pitch competition judged exclusively by school superintendents and district leaders, coincided with the IEI National Summer Summit in Deer Valley, Utah. District leaders, EdTech innovators, and solution partners came together for meaningful conversations and collaborations aimed at tackling the greatest challenges in education.The winners of the 2026 SupeTank Startup Pitch Competition award were: Medley Learning - an AI-powered platform that adds research-backed scaffolds to grade-level instructional content so multilingual learners and students with disabilities can access the same material as their peers. Diamond Beauty Academy - a Philadelphia nonprofit that pairs hands-on beauty and cosmetic chemistry labs with workforce readiness, financial literacy, and mentorship to build economic opportunity for young people. Budget Quest - a game-based financial literacy app for students ages 6-18 that teaches budgeting, saving, and credit through gamified chores, allowances, and interactive challenges.Each winner was selected by a panel of sitting superintendents based on the strength of their solution, its potential impact on students and staff, and its readiness to scale across districts. For these startups, the recognition comes with more than a title. SupeTank connects winners directly to the superintendents in the room, opening the door to potential pilot programs and partnerships.IEI will continue supporting this year’s winners as they move from pitch to partnership, connecting them with district leaders across its network in the months ahead.About the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI):IEI is a national think tank connecting district leaders with the resources and relationships needed to tackle the most pressing challenges in K–12 education. By fostering partnerships between educators and solution partners, IEI ensures innovation aligns with the needs of schools and students. Learn more at www.instituteforedinnovation.com

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