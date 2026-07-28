Red Banyan Joins Orange Marketing for a Live Session on Winning B2B Visibility in AI Search Red Banyan

A collaborative webinar on how PR and answer engine optimization determine which brands get found, cited, and recommended by AI platforms

If you are not actively shaping what these platforms understand about you, you are leaving that story to chance at the worst possible moment.” — Evan Nierman, Founder & CEO, Red Banyan

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Banyan , an award-winning strategic communications and crisis PR firm, is taking part in an upcoming live webinar, presented in collaboration with Orange Marketing , on how public relations and answer engine optimization (AEO) work together to improve brand visibility in AI search.The 30-minute session, "Earn the Answer: PR + AEO Tactics That Get You Found in AI Search," takes place July 30 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. It features Red Banyan Founder & CEO Evan Nierman alongside Rebecca Gonzalez, Founder and CEO of Orange Marketing, a top-10 Diamond HubSpot Partner specializing in B2B revenue operations.AI search is rewriting the rules of digital visibility. As buyers turn to AI-generated answers to research problems, compare vendors, and evaluate trust before ever visiting a company website, traditional search engine optimization is no longer the only path to discovery. Answer engines now pull from a wider set of signals, including earned media, third-party coverage, executive visibility, reviews, awards, and structured website content.This shift sits at the center of Red Banyan's AI-integrated reputation strategy, which combines SEO, GEO (generative engine optimization), and AEO to help clients stay visible across the platforms buyers use."AI has become the front door to your reputation," said Nierman. "If you are not actively shaping what these platforms understand about you, you are leaving that story to chance at the worst possible moment."During the session, Nierman will lay out the PR imperative behind AI visibility. He will cover how companies build authority beyond their own domains, why the signals answer engines rely on have to be current and independently verifiable, and how leaders can Press The Truthby putting clear, credible expertise where journalists, stakeholders, and AI platforms are already looking.Gonzalez will translate that foundation into execution, drawing on HubSpot's latest research and Orange Marketing's client work to explain how answer engines are changing content strategy, why blogs and listicles still earn their place, how prompt-based discovery differs from keyword search, and which structured website updates move the needle on AI visibility.The session is built for B2B marketers, founders, executives, and revenue leaders who want practical direction on AI search visibility now, rather than waiting for the landscape to settle.Registration is now open. To reserve a spot, visit https://hubs.la/Q04mpyxC0 About Orange MarketingOrange Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Partner specializing in B2B and Nonprofit Revenue Operations and Marketing / GTM execution. With 150+ five-star reviews, Orange provides expertise in CRM migrations, remediations, automation, content strategy, and RevOps. Orange Marketing helps B2Bs and NonProfits grow with HubSpot by offering implementation, optimization, and operational support across all Hubs: Sales, Marketing, Content and Service (Help Desk). For more information, visit https://www.orangemarketing.com About Red BanyanRed Banyan is an award-winning strategic communications firm specializing in high-stakes reputation management. Recognized as a leader in crisis PR and a pioneer in AI-integrated reputation strategy, the firm helps leaders, organizations, and institutions navigate scrutiny, volatility, and reputational risk. Red Banyan's expertise spans crisis communications, legal and litigation PR, government relations, media training, online reputation management, and AI search optimization across SEO, GEO, and AEO. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com

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