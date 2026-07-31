VETERANS WITH PTSD USE MEDICAL CANNABIS FOR RELIEF AS BUYMEDCARD.COM REMOVES THE FINAL BARRIER TO ACCESS

LOVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans across Florida and Pennsylvania are turning to medical cannabis to help manage post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, sleep disorders, and other service-related conditions. Many have spent years cycling through prescription medications that did not work well or produced serious side effects. For them, medical cannabis is not a trend — it is a treatment option they have researched, explored, and in many cases found to be effective.

Yet even in states where medical marijuana is legal, one barrier has persisted for many veterans: access. Finding a physician who can certify them for a medical marijuana card, traveling to a clinic, and navigating an unfamiliar process can be difficult for veterans managing mobility limitations, anxiety, or schedules that do not allow for weekday clinic visits.

BuyMedCard.com is changing that. The platform connects patients in Florida and Pennsylvania — including veterans — with licensed physicians via telehealth. Veterans can book an appointment online and speak with a licensed doctor from their home in as little as 10 minutes. If they qualify, they receive their certification and can then register

with their state's medical marijuana program.

"Veterans have already given a great deal. They should not have to fight through a complicated system just to explore a legal medical option," said Joe Jones, spokesperson for BuyMedCard.com. "We built this platform to take that burden away. The process is simple, fast, and respectful of people's time and privacy."

PTSD is a qualifying condition in both Florida and Pennsylvania's medical marijuana programs. The VA has documented that approximately 1.4 million veterans receive benefits for PTSD. Veterans experience the condition at higher rates than the general population and frequently look beyond traditional treatments for relief. Research into

medical cannabis as a complementary option for PTSD management continues to grow, and many veterans report meaningful improvements in sleep, anxiety, and quality of life.

Telehealth has already transformed how veterans access other kinds of mental healthcare. The VA itself has expanded its telehealth capabilities significantly, recognizing that remote access reduces barriers for veterans in rural areas or those with limited mobility.

BuyMedCard.com brings that same convenience to the medical marijuana certification process — a step the VA itself cannot help veterans take, since federal law prohibits VA physicians from recommending cannabis.

That gap between what veterans need and what the VA can offer is exactly the space BuyMedCard.com was designed to fill. Through state-licensed physicians, veterans in Florida and Pennsylvania can access a fully legal, fully compliant certification process without leaving their homes.

"We take it seriously that we are often one of the first steps a veteran takes toward exploring this option," Jones added. "We want that experience to feel easy, respectful, and professional — because that is what they deserve."

Veterans in Florida and Pennsylvania can learn more and book a telehealth appointment at https://www.buymedcard.com

About BuyMedCard.com

BuyMedCard.com is a telehealth platform connecting patients in Florida and Pennsylvania with licensed physicians for medical marijuana certification. The platform handles the process from start to finish, making it fast, affordable, and fully compliant with state law. Patients can see a doctor and receive their certification in as little as 10

minutes.

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