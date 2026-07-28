UltraClear Laser Skin Resurfacing Available At Body By Bloch and Skin Deep Medical Spa

Highland Park Board-certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Steven Bloch Body By Bloch - Steven Bloch, MD

Body By Bloch expands its aesthetic services with UltraClear Laser, offering advanced skin resurfacing and skin rejuvenation in Highland Park.

UltraClear gives us the ability to treat the skin with precision and control. It allows us to improve texture, reduce signs of aging, and support long-term skin health” — Steven Bloch, MD

HIGHLAND PARK, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body By Bloch Introduces UltraClear Laser Skin Resurfacing Led by Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steven BlochBody By Bloch and Skin Deep Medical Spa announce the addition of UltraClear laser skin resurfacing, expanding their offering of advanced, non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Steven Bloch, who brings more than 40 years of surgical experience to his practices, UltraClear responds to growing patient demand for precise skin rejuvenation without extensive downtime.Located in Highland Park, Body By Bloch has built a reputation for its surgical expertise and refined aesthetic care. The addition of UltraClear Laser reflects the practice’s commitment to treatments that deliver measurable improvement while respecting the natural structure of the skin. By integrating this technology into both the surgical and medspa settings, Dr. Bloch continues to elevate what patients can expect from modern skin resurfacing.Skin Rejuvenation Is Moving Toward PrecisionThe landscape of aesthetic treatments has shifted. Patients today are more informed and more selective. They want visible improvement in skin tone, texture, and overall quality, without the extended recovery associated with traditional resurfacing methods. “Patients are looking for results they can see without stepping away from their lives for weeks,” said Dr. Steven Bloch. “UltraClear gives us the ability to treat the skin with precision and control. It allows us to improve texture, reduce signs of aging, and support long-term skin health in a way that fits how people actually live today.”Expertise Matters More Than EverAs laser treatments become more widely available, patients often underestimate the importance of provider experience. Skin resurfacing is never a one-size-fits-all treatment. Skin type, thickness, and underlying structure all influence how the laser should be used. Dr. Bloch advises patients to seek care from an experienced provider who understands both the technology and the anatomy beneath the surface. Improper settings or over-treatment can compromise results and increase the risk of complications. “Laser technology is powerful,” Dr. Bloch added. “But the outcome depends on how it’s used. The right approach is tailored, measured, and based on a clear understanding of the patient’s skin.”A Broader Approach to Aesthetic CareUltraClear Laser is part of a larger treatment philosophy at Body By Bloch. The practice emphasizes balance, structure, and long-term results across both surgical and non-surgical services. Rather than treating isolated concerns, Dr. Bloch evaluates the face and skin as a whole. Patients often combine laser resurfacing with injectables , facial balancing, or surgical procedures to achieve more cohesive results. For example, pairing laser treatments with dermal fillers can improve both skin quality and underlying volume, creating a more refined and natural outcome.A Refined Patient ExperienceThe addition of UltraClear enhances the patient experience at both Body By Bloch and Skin Deep Medical Spa. The environment is designed to feel calm, private, and intentional, supporting a patient-centered approach from consultation through follow-up care. Each treatment is delivered with attention to detail and patient comfort, ensuring that patients feel informed and supported at every step.About Body By Bloch and Dr. Steven BlochBody By Bloch is a plastic surgery and aesthetic practice located in Highland Park, Illinois. Founded by Dr. Steven Bloch, a board-certified plastic surgeon, the practice serves patients throughout the Chicago area with a full range of surgical and non-surgical treatments. Dr. Bloch completed his medical training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and his plastic surgery residency at the University of Wisconsin, where he served as Chief Resident. He has appeared on national television programs, including The Oprah Winfrey Show and Discovery Health Channel, and has been featured in publications such as Vogue and Allure. He is consistently recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, a U.S. News & World Report Top Doctor, and a Chicago Magazine Top Doctor.Known for his precise technique and measured approach, Dr. Bloch focuses on delivering results that feel natural, balanced, and aligned with each patient’s goals.For more information, to view before-and-after galleries, or to schedule a consultation, please visit: https://www.bodybybloch.com/ For more about UltraClear at Body By Bloch, please visit: https://www.bodybybloch.com/face/ultraclear-skin-tightening/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.