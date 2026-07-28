The State University System of Florida Celebrates 10 Consecutive Years as the #1 State for Higher Education

~ System launches “Florida 10 for 10: Celebrating a Decade of Leading Higher Education,” a statewide scholarship initiative for undergraduate students ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, the State University System of Florida (System) celebrates a decade of excellence as Florida is once again ranked No. 1 in the nation for higher education by U.S. News & World Report’s 2026 State Rankings. Since the inception of the rankings in 2017, Florida has led the nation in delivering high‑quality, affordable, and accessible public higher education.

To mark this historic achievement, the System will launch Florida 10 for 10: Celebrating a Decade of Leading Higher Education, a statewide competitive scholarship initiative awarding up to $1,000 to 10 full-time undergraduate students at each participating university. Applications will open on Monday, August 3. More information on how to apply through individual institutions is available at flbog.edu/FL10for10.

“Florida’s Board of Governors cares about one thing, first and foremost—student achievement,” said Board of Governors Chair Alan Levine. “Parents and students know that when they choose Florida’s System of higher education, they are investing in a degree that has value. Our students graduate with low or no debt, and they have high-value jobs they can compete for. That is what students, parents, and taxpayers rightly expect. Student success is behind every decision we make as Florida’s governing body for higher education.”

“I am deeply proud to lead and represent the #1 public university system in the nation,” said System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. “At a time when confidence in higher education is being tested, Florida has remained focused on improving student outcomes and ensuring academic programs are grounded in merit and excellence. By prioritizing skills and qualifications, our universities are developing the next generation of leaders for Florida and the nation. I thank our university leadership, faculty, and staff whose dedication and commitment make this success possible every day.”

That leadership is reflected in outcomes that matter most to students and families. Florida’s public universities compete successfully on the national stage, ensuring graduates earn high‑quality degrees and move confidently into their careers and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Additional Florida higher education highlights include:

#1 in the nation for lowest in-state tuition

Seven System institutions ranked in the nation’s top 100 public universities

80% of in-state students attend a System institution without a federal student loan

Nearly 75% of graduates are employed or continuing their education, with a median salary of $52,600 within one year of graduation

University leaders across the state credit collaboration, accountability, and sustained investment for the System’s success.

“Earning this recognition, 10 years in a row, is a testament to the State of Florida’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and student success,” said Florida International University President Jeanette M. Nuñez. “FIU is proud to contribute to this milestone by expanding opportunities for our students, advancing cutting-edge research, and preparing a new generation to lead in a rapidly changing world. Without a doubt, our state’s higher education system is making a transformative impact on communities across Florida.”

“As the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida, Florida State University is proud to be part of the No. 1 State University System in the country,” said Florida State University President Richard McCullough. “We are grateful for the investments that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature are making in higher education, which support FSU’s upward trajectory as one of the Top 25 public universities in the nation. Our state universities prepare students for meaningful careers while advancing research, technology, and innovative solutions that fuel Florida’s economy and help shape the nation’s future.”

“Having spent my career across multiple levels of education, I’ve seen firsthand how alignment and shared purpose can transform outcomes for students,” said University of West Florida President Manny Diaz Jr. “Florida’s continued recognition as the No. 1 state for higher education speaks to a System that is not only high-performing, but deeply intentional about access, affordability, and results. At the University of West Florida, we are proud to be part of a System that sets the national standard.”

“Florida’s decade of leadership as the nation’s top state for higher education demonstrates that a relentless commitment to academic rigor, excellence, merit, and accountability delivers results,” said New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran. “As Florida’s designated honors college, New College offers a distinctive residential honors college experience within the State University System, combining an elite liberal arts education with an immersive academic community that prepares students for lives of leadership and service. We are proud to stand with the Board of Governors, the Governor, and the Legislature as Florida continues to set the national benchmark for higher education.”

“Being ranked number one in the nation for 10 straight years is no accident. It reflects a System committed to excellence at every level and a shared focus on student success, accountability, and real-world outcomes,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Florida Polytechnic University. “Florida Poly is proud to contribute to that success by advancing STEM education and preparing the next generation of high-tech leaders who will strengthen our economy and shape our future.”

“Florida’s No. 1 ranking in higher education for the 10th consecutive year is a powerful testament to the strength and continued excellence of its State University System,” said Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner. “Florida Atlantic is proud to be part of One SUS, a System that consistently expands opportunity and delivers meaningful outcomes for students and families through high-quality education and exceptional affordability.”

“The State University System of Florida demonstrates what is possible when world-class faculty, talented students, and a bold statewide vision come together,” said University of South Florida President Moez Limayem. “These rankings affirm that while Florida’s tuition rates are the most affordable in the nation, the quality of higher education in Florida is outstanding. The collective impact that our universities have on our state and, more importantly, in our students’ lives, is exceptional.”

“Florida’s recognition as the nation’s No. 1 state for higher education for the tenth consecutive year reflects what becomes possible when state leadership invests boldly in the promise of its people. We are grateful to the Governor, the Florida Legislature, and the Board of Governors for their sustained commitment to excellence — and for their recognition that our state universities are essential engines of research, workforce development, and economic opportunity across this state,” said Florida A&M University President Marva B. Johnson, J.D. “At Florida A&M University, we are proud to stand at the center of that achievement. As the nation’s No. 1 public HBCU for seven consecutive years, a Top 100 public national university, and Florida’s 1890 land-grant institution, our mission is not a historical footnote — it is a living mandate to conduct transformative research, educate leaders who serve communities, and extend knowledge in service to Florida and the nation. Together, we are proving that excellence rooted in purpose is not the exception — it is the standard.”

“Florida’s future is being built by the talent developed across our State University System. Our decade of nationwide higher education leadership reflects a commitment to excellence, opportunity, and innovation,” said University of Central Florida President Alexander N. Cartwright. “This recognition illustrates what is possible when universities align education with rapidly evolving societal needs. As Florida’s Technological University, UCF is proud to produce in-demand talent at an unmatched scale while preparing the tech-literate professionals who will shape Florida’s next generation of prosperity.”

“The State University System of Florida is the leading higher education system in the nation, expanding opportunities for students and strengthening the future of Florida,” said University of North Florida Interim President Dr. Angela Garcia Falconetti. “At UNF, we are proud to be part of this unparalleled system as we prepare graduates through real-world, high-impact experiences for in-demand careers and advance innovation and research that improves lives and strengthens communities.”

U.S. News & World Report State Rankings evaluate key metrics for higher education, including educational attainment, graduation rates, affordability, and federal student loan debt.

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About the State University System of Florida and the Board of Governors

The State University System of Florida is a constitutional body led by the 17-member Board of Governors and a Board-appointed Chancellor who serves as the System’s chief executive. The System comprises 12 universities and more than 431,000 students, making it the second-largest public university system in the nation. Florida has ranked number one in higher education by U.S. News & World Report since the inception of the rankings in 2017, recognized for providing high-quality, accessible, and affordable education.