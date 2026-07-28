West Coast Navy Installations to Conduct Citadel Rumble All-Hazard Emergency Exercise

WASHINGTON D.C. (July 28, 2026) – Commander, Navy Installations Command’s (CNIC) West Coast installations will participate in Exercise Citadel Rumble 2026, an annual all-hazards emergency response exercise, August 3-7, 2026.

<br> Navy Region Northwest (NRNW) will simulate a catastrophic volcanic eruption and resulting ash fall to assess its ability to maintain operations and support civil authorities. This marks the first time the region has exercised this scenario.

<br> Navy Region Southwest (NRSW) will simulate a catastrophic tsunami to validate emergency-response policies and procedures across its six coastal installations and the Regional Operations Center (ROC).

<br> “We must train like we fight, and that includes how we prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters ashore,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command. “Our installations are critical warfighting platforms, and their resilience is directly linked to fleet readiness. By training alongside our municipal and federal partners, we strengthen the coordinated response needed to protect our people, preserve mission capability and enhance readiness.”

<br> Citadel Rumble tests installation plans, procedures and coordination while strengthening the Navy’s ability to protect personnel and installation readiness.

<br> Citadel Rumble will also exercise the Navy’s mutual-aid agreements by bringing Navy emergency services together with municipal first responders. Joint training builds familiarity with shared capabilities, procedures and communications so Navy and local agencies can effectively provide personnel and resources during emergencies that cross jurisdictional boundaries.

<br> Base residents and neighboring communities may notice increased activity or hear emergency announcements during the exercise. These activities are part of the planned training and do not indicate a real-world emergency.

<br> Citadel Rumble should also serve as a reminder for Navy personnel and families to review their personal preparedness. Sailors, civilians and families are encouraged to assemble an emergency kit and create a family plan using resources available at ready.navy.mil and ready.gov. Personnel should also update their contact information in the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System at navyfamily.navy.mil and download the NFAAS mobile app, establishing a manual login to remain connected during real-world emergencies.

<br> Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 71 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation. Learn more: http://www.cnic.navy.mil.