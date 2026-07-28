EKC PR Announces Representation of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation for 2026 National Charity Music Campaign

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EKC PR has been selected to lead the national public relations campaign for Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K) and its upcoming 2026 Christmas holiday charity single and music video, Do They Know It's Christmas?, benefiting children battling cancer and rare diseases.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation is Nevada's only pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center dedicated to treating children battling cancer and rare, life-threatening diseases and complex conditions. C4K is launching a national Christmas holiday campaign to increase awareness of its mission and generate support for children and families facing serious medical diagnoses.

C4K has brought together an impressive lineup of performers and influencers from American Idol, America's Got Talent, The Voice, popular boy band Why Don't We, and TikTok influencers together with the Las Vegas entertainment community to help amplify the campaign's message of hope.

Participating talent includes Mackenzie Sol, Drew Ryn, Maryjo Young, Jonah Marais, Sadie Dahl, Amanda Barise, Samoan Silkk, PENG PENG, Miles Schon and world-renown ventriloquist and comedian, Terry Fator. The combined social media following of all participating artists is nearly 33 million.

The new recording of Do They Know It's Christmas? delivers a renewed message of hope for children and families affected by cancer and rare diseases. Proceeds from streaming royalties benefit Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.

"This project is about using music to bring people together in support of children and families who need hope and life-saving care," said Mitch Koulouris, Director of Digital Marketing and Social Media at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. "Every stream helps make a difference by making sure every child gets the care they need."

"We are truly honored to represent Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and help shine a national spotlight on the extraordinary work it does every day," said Eileen Koch, founder and CEO of EKC PR. "This campaign is about giving children battling cancer and rare diseases a stronger voice while inspiring people across the country to support the C4K's mission."

Do They Know It's Christmas? is scheduled for release on Nov. 2, 2026, and will be available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and others. Each time the track is streamed on popular music services, a donation is made to C4K.

The 2026 release follows C4K's 2024 multi award-winning holiday music project, Happy Xmas (Cancer's Over), which featured Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and American Idol casting producer Kyle Khou. The project won numerous awards including an EMMY, Cannes Lion, and World Entertainment Award.

Founded in Las Vegas, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation provides comprehensive, family-centered care for children with cancer, blood disorders and rare diseases under one roof. C4K is committed to ensuring that no child is denied treatment because of financial circumstances.

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