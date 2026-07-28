Washington Roofing Services Advises Homeowners on How to Avoid Roofing Contractor Fraud

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Local Arlington roofing company shares practical steps to help Washington homeowners verify contractors, avoid scams, and protect their properties

Your roof is one of the most important protections your home has, and no homeowner should ever feel rushed, intimidated, or misled when seeking repairs.” — Andrew Pace, Owner of Washington Roofing Services

ARLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Roofing Services is encouraging homeowners throughout Washington to take extra precautions when hiring roofing contractors, especially as reports of contractor fraud and door-to-door home repair scams continue to affect residents across the region.A recent KING 5 investigation reported that homeowners were allegedly targeted by a crime ring posing as roofing professionals, leaving some victims with incomplete work, financial losses, and damaged trust in legitimate local contractors.Fraudulent contractors often target homeowners by claiming they have discovered urgent roof, chimney, siding, or structural damage. In many cases, these individuals appear professional, offer quick estimates, and pressure homeowners to approve repairs immediately. Public reports have described suspects as “acting very professional, and offering services for either roof repairs or a full re-do for their roof.”Washington Roofing Services says homeowners should slow down, verify credentials, and avoid making quick decisions under pressure.“Your roof is one of the most important protections your home has, and no homeowner should ever feel rushed, intimidated, or misled when seeking repairs,” said Andrew Pace, Owner of Washington Roofing Services. “Reputable roofing companies provide clear communication, written estimates, proper licensing, and time for homeowners to make informed decisions.”Washington Roofing Services advises homeowners to be cautious if a contractor:▪️Shows up unexpectedly and claims to have noticed roof, chimney, siding, or foundation damage.▪️Says repairs must begin immediately.▪️Uses high-pressure sales tactics.▪️Offers a very low initial price that later increases dramatically.▪️Asks for a large upfront payment before materials are delivered or work begins.▪️Refuses to provide a detailed written contract.▪️Cannot provide proof of licensing, bonding, or insurance.▪️Uses a business name, phone number, truck wrap, or website that cannot be independently verified.▪️Asks for payment to an individual rather than the company listed on the contract.▪️Claims to handle many unrelated trades without clear qualifications.In some reported cases, homeowners were initially quoted a small repair cost before being told the project would cost tens of thousands of dollars. One homeowner described the sudden increase by saying, “He starts using numbers like $22,000,” after initially discussing a repair closer to $1,400 to $1,500.“Any major change in scope or price should be clearly explained, documented, and approved in writing before work continues,” Pace said. “If a contractor cannot explain what changed, why it changed, and how it affects the project cost, that is a red flag.”Before hiring a roofing contractor, Washington Roofing Services recommends the following steps:▪️Verify Licensing and Registration▪️Ask for Proof of Insurance▪️Get a Written Contract▪️Avoid Large Upfront Payments▪️Request Local References▪️Confirm the Company’s Contact Information▪️Get Multiple Estimates▪️Be Careful With Door-to-Door Offers▪️Ask Detailed Questions▪️Trust Your InstinctsWashington Roofing Services also reminds homeowners that fraudulent operators may use professional-looking branding, temporary business names, or misleading phone numbers. As one public warning noted, “Everything looks legitimate,” which is why independent verification is so important.“A real roofing professional will welcome questions,” Pace added. “Homeowners should never be afraid to ask for documentation, references, proof of insurance, or time to review an estimate. Transparency is part of doing the job right.” Arlington homeowners and beyond who are unsure about the condition of their roof or who want a second opinion after receiving an unexpected repair quote can contact Washington Roofing Services for a professional inspection.ABOUT WASHINGTON ROOFING SERVICESWashington Roofing Services is an Arlington, Washington-based roofing company serving residential and commercial customers. The company provides roof inspections, roof repairs, roof replacements, and maintenance services with a focus on quality workmanship, transparent communication, and dependable roofing solutions for Washington property owners.

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