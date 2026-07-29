Economic Club of Las Vegas to Host 'Bipartisan Analysis of the 2026 Midterm Elections' Reception Event

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with Brownstein's Government Relations leaders, to discuss how the midterm elections could shape federal and Nevada policy.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the “Bipartisan Analysis of the 2026 Midterm Elections” reception with light hors d’oeuvres, co-hosted by Brownstein, on August 26th, 2026, at Park MGM. The event will take place in Griffith 1-3 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are Al Mottur , Co-Chair of the Technology and Telecommunications Practice and Senior Democratic Strategist, Doug Friednash , Chair of the State Government Relations Department, and Will Moschella , Co-Chair of the Federal Government Relations Department.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit https://econclublv.org/ Thank You to Our SponsorsGold Sponsors- MGM Resorts International- Heck Wealth Management- BPM- Western Alliance BankSilver Sponsors- UNLV Lee Business School & Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER)

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