Antonina Minova Presents Contemporary Duotone Abstract Urban Photography

Antonina Minova's "City in Gold and Silver" reimagines London's urban skyline through flowing architectural forms, a restrained gold and silver palette, and the expressive movement of Intentional Camera Movement. In "City in Blue and Violet", Antonina Minova reinterprets London's riverside through abstract movement and a restrained combination of blue and violet tones, creating a composition that feels calm, spacious and immersive. Antonina Minova's "Innocent City" transforms London's South Bank into an expressive abstract composition, where vibrant yellow light, deep burgundy tones and softened architectural forms create warmth, movement and visual intensity

Exploring balance, colour restraint, and Intentional Camera Movement through contemporary abstract fine art.

By working with just two colours, I discovered that limitation can become a powerful form of expression, allowing movement and atmosphere to speak more clearly.” — Antonina Minova

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary abstract photographer Antonina Minova presents her Duotone Abstract body of work, a collection of duotone abstract fine art prints that explores the expressive potential of working with just two colours. Created using Intentional Camera Movement (ICM) and inspired by London's architectural landscape, the collection demonstrates how colour restraint can reshape the way familiar places are experienced. Rather than documenting the city, the photographs transform it into abstract compositions where movement, atmosphere and balance become the defining elements.

The collection reflects an ongoing exploration of abstraction through simplicity. By limiting each composition to a carefully selected duotone palette, Minova reduces visual complexity while allowing colour, light and movement to take on greater significance. The result is a body of work that encourages a slower, more reflective way of looking, where emotion is conveyed not through detail, but through rhythm, harmony and subtle visual relationships. This philosophy reflects Antonina Minova's artistic approach, where movement, colour and abstraction are explored through contemporary photography.

The Language of Two Colours

Working with only two dominant colours is both a creative challenge and an artistic decision. Rather than simplifying the photographs, the restricted palette reveals new relationships between light, form and movement that might otherwise remain unnoticed. Every colour is chosen to contribute to the overall atmosphere, creating compositions that feel balanced, intentional and visually calm.

In the Duotone Abstract collection, colour is not used to imitate reality but to reinterpret it. Warm and cool tones become part of a visual conversation, guiding the eye through each composition while shaping its emotional character. The limited palettes create a sense of cohesion across the body of work, allowing every photograph to express its own mood while remaining connected through a shared artistic language.

This approach draws attention to the expressive qualities of abstraction itself, demonstrating how reducing visual information can often reveal more than adding it.

Movement, Architecture and Abstraction

Each photograph is created using Intentional Camera Movement (ICM), a technique in which the camera is deliberately moved during exposure. Instead of recording architecture with precise detail, the movement transforms buildings, bridges and reflections into flowing forms that exist between photography and painting.

London provides both inspiration and structure for the collection. Its distinctive skyline, riverside architecture and layered urban spaces become the starting point for images that move beyond representation. Vertical movement softens rigid geometry, while carefully controlled motion introduces rhythm, texture and visual continuity.

Rather than asking viewers to recognise a specific location, the photographs invite them to experience the atmosphere of a place through abstraction. The result is a contemporary interpretation of the city that places equal importance on movement, composition and emotional response.

A Contemporary Presence for Modern Interiors

The calm visual language of the Duotone Abstract collection naturally complements contemporary interior spaces, where thoughtful use of colour, balance and material often defines the character of a room. The restrained palettes allow the artworks to integrate with a wide variety of architectural settings without overwhelming them.

By focusing on atmosphere rather than literal representation, the photographs encourage personal interpretation while contributing a quiet visual presence. They reflect an approach to contemporary abstract art that values simplicity, harmony and timeless design. Every artwork is available as a limited edition fine art print, produced using museum-quality materials and an archival printing process that preserves the richness and subtlety of each composition.

About Antonina Minova Art

Antonina Minova is a London-based contemporary abstract photographer specialising in Intentional Camera Movement (ICM). Inspired by London's architecture and the natural landscape, she creates painterly fine art photographs that explore movement, colour and abstraction. Her work transforms familiar environments into expressive contemporary compositions, offering a distinctive artistic interpretation of place through the language of abstract photography.

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