On the Record explores how Brazil, India, Europe, China, and other nations are building payment infrastructure

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quiet Global Shift Away From U.S.-Controlled Payment SystemsOn the Record explores how Brazil, India, Europe, China, and other nations are building payment infrastructure designed to reduce dependence on the U.S.-led financial systemA new episode of On the Record with Christian Briggs examines a major transformation taking place beneath the surface of the global economy: the growing effort by governments and financial institutions to build payment systems that operate with less dependence on American-controlled infrastructure.The 52-minute episode, titled “The Financial Coup Nobody Saw Coming: Is the World Quietly Replacing America?”, explores how the United States became the center of global finance after World War II—and why countries around the world are now developing alternative systems for domestic payments, international trade, currency settlement, and digital assets.For nearly 80 years, the U.S. dollar has served as the world’s leading reserve currency. Wall Street became the deepest and most influential capital market, while American banks, payment networks, and financial institutions became essential components of global commerce.The episode asks whether that position can be maintained as other nations invest in financial infrastructure they can control independently.Countries Build Their Own Financial RailsThe investigation begins with Brazil’s Pix payment system, which allows individuals and businesses to transfer money rapidly through a nationally developed digital network.From Brazil, the program expands to India’s Unified Payments Interface, known as UPI; Europe’s Wero payment initiative; and China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, or CIPS.Although these systems differ in their design and purpose, each reflects a growing emphasis on payment sovereignty—the ability of a country or region to process transactions without relying entirely on foreign-controlled financial networks.The development is not limited to nations traditionally viewed as competitors of the United States. Governments with widely different political systems, economic interests, and international alliances are reaching a similar conclusion: financial infrastructure has become a matter of national resilience and strategic independence.The episode examines why countries may view excessive dependence on outside payment systems as a vulnerability, particularly during periods of economic conflict, sanctions, disrupted trade, geopolitical instability, or technological competition.From Bretton Woods to Financial CompetitionThe program revisits the 1944 Bretton Woods conference, where representatives from 44 countries helped establish the foundations of the postwar international monetary system.The United States emerged from World War II with unmatched industrial capacity, substantial gold reserves, powerful financial institutions, and growing political influence. The dollar became central to global reserves and international trade, creating significant economic and geopolitical advantages for the United States.Over time, access to American banks, dollar-based settlement, and financial messaging systems became increasingly important to governments and corporations around the world.The episode considers how the use of financial restrictions and economic sanctions as geopolitical tools may have produced an unintended consequence: encouraging affected countries—and governments concerned they could someday face similar restrictions—to develop alternatives.Rather than predicting an immediate collapse of the dollar, the episode focuses on the gradual diversification of the global financial system.Countries do not necessarily need to abandon the dollar completely to reduce American influence. They may instead increase local-currency trade, establish regional payment networks, create direct settlement arrangements, or develop systems that allow them to conduct selected transactions outside traditional dollar channels.The Future of Money Becomes a Technology RaceThe investigation also examines how new technology is accelerating this transition.Stablecoins, central bank digital currencies, tokenized financial assets, artificial intelligence, instant-payment platforms, and blockchain-based settlement systems are changing how money can be issued, transferred, monitored, and exchanged.These technologies may allow transactions to settle more quickly, lower the cost of cross-border payments, improve access to financial services, and reduce reliance on multiple intermediaries.They may also create significant questions involving financial privacy, cybersecurity, government oversight, regulatory authority, data collection, and the concentration of institutional power.The program explores whether the next phase of global financial competition will be determined solely by the strength of national currencies or increasingly by the quality of the technology, infrastructure, and regulatory systems supporting them.In that environment, the nations that develop the fastest, safest, most affordable, and most widely accepted payment systems may gain influence even if their currencies do not fully replace the dollar.Competition Does Not Mean Inevitable American DeclineThe episode does not present the construction of alternative payment systems as proof that America’s financial leadership is ending.The United States continues to possess major competitive advantages, including deep capital markets, technological innovation, entrepreneurial strength, established financial institutions, and international demand for dollar-denominated assets.However, history demonstrates that economic leadership must be maintained rather than assumed.The episode’s central premise is that “financial leadership is never permanently guaranteed. It must be continually renewed.”As international payment options multiply, the United States may face greater pressure to modernize its financial infrastructure, maintain confidence in its institutions, protect the dollar’s purchasing power, encourage innovation, and preserve the openness that has historically made American markets attractive.The investigation also considers the possibility that the future may not be defined by one currency suddenly replacing another. Instead, the world could move toward a more decentralized financial order in which several major systems operate simultaneously.Under that model, the dollar could remain the leading global currency while gradually accounting for a smaller share of international payments, reserves, and trade settlement.A Transformation Taking Place Outside Public ViewThe shift toward alternative financial infrastructure is developing through thousands of technical, regulatory, commercial, and political decisions rather than through one dramatic announcement.New payment applications are introduced. Central banks conduct digital-currency trials. Governments negotiate local-currency trade agreements. Financial institutions experiment with tokenized assets. Regional networks expand their capabilities.Individually, each development may appear limited. Collectively, they may represent one of the most important economic transformations of the 21st century.The episode ultimately asks: Can America remain the world’s financial leader while the rest of the world builds alternatives?The answer may affect international trade, investment markets, economic sanctions, national security, technological innovation, financial privacy, and the future balance of global power.“The Financial Coup Nobody Saw Coming: Is the World Quietly Replacing America?” is now available.To Listen to the Full Episode:On the Record with Christian BriggsOn the Record with Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsChristian Briggs is a financial commentator, economist, and hard asset specialist who has advised members of Congress and the U.S. Senate on issues involving monetary policy, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), hard assets, and global financial systems. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings decades of experience analyzing the intersection of economics, geopolitics, emerging financial technologies, and wealth preservation strategies.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

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