Chicken Wings Have Met Their Match: WingShot Vodka Launches July 29 On National Chicken Wing Day

Wingshot and Wings: Game Day’s Perfect Pairing

Game On Spirits introduces the first spirit created specifically to pair with chicken wings.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicken wings have long had beer, ranch, bleu cheese and a pile of napkins. Now, for the first time, they have a spirit created specifically for them.Game On Spirits today announced the launch of WingShot, a bold new buffalo wing-inspired spirit created to pair with chicken wings, game days, sports bars and America’s favorite wing-eating occasions. WingShot officially launches July 29, National Chicken Wing Day, with distribution beginning in select markets across the U.S.Designed as a chilled shot, cocktail ingredient and game-day pairing, WingShot brings together savory heat, buffalo-style spice and a clean finish made to complement wings rather than compete with them.“Chicken wings are one of the most iconic foods in sports, but no spirit had ever been created specifically for that occasion,” said Paul Brown, co-founder of Game On Spirits. “WingShot was built around one simple idea: a great wing deserves more than another beer. We wanted to create something fun, memorable and completely new for sports bars, restaurants, retailers and wing fans.”WingShot arrives as restaurants, bars and retailers prepare for peak wing season, beginning with National Chicken Wing Day and continuing into football season, tailgates, playoffs and the Big Game. The product is being positioned for sports bars, ballparks, wing concepts, liquor stores and game-day retail displays.Unlike traditional flavored spirits, WingShot was developed with the wing occasion in mind. It is designed to be served ice cold as a shot, paired directly with wings, or used in cocktails such as the Buffalo Mary, WingShot Martini, Spicy Lemonade, Mango Mule, Wing Tea Shot and other high-energy game-day drinks.“Wings are already social, shareable and full of personality,” Brown said. “WingShot gives operators another way to turn that occasion into an experience. Guests can order a round of shots with wings, try a cocktail built around the flavor, or discover something they have never seen before.”The launch also gives bars and restaurants a new way to build beverage sales around one of their most popular food items. With wings already serving as a major traffic driver for sports bars and game-day occasions, WingShot was created to help operators sell both more beverages and wings.Game On Spirits plans to support the launch with media outreach, social content, influencer partnerships, account-level promotions, recipe development, tasting events and appearances at wing and sports-related events throughout the year.WingShot will begin rolling out in sports bars, ballparks, and liquor stores in select states, with additional distribution opportunities planned around the start of football season. Online retail sales will commence on July 29 in 48 States via online retailer cwspirits.comAbout WingShotWingShot is a buffalo wing-inspired spirit created specifically to pair with chicken wings. Designed for chilled shots, cocktails and game-day occasions, WingShot delivers bold savory heat and a clean finish made for wings, sports bars, ballparks, tailgates and football season.About Game On SpiritsGame On Spirits is a Clearwater, Florida-based spirits company creating fun, approachable and experience-driven spirits inspired by the flavors of sports, stadiums and game days. The company’s portfolio includes sports-themed spirits designed for shots, cocktails, bombs and memorable drinking occasions.

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