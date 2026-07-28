FloatR Collaborates with Stride to Bring Portable Insurance Benefits to 18,000+ Credentialed Healthcare Workers

FloatR's credentialed healthcare workforce, now with access to the portable benefits their independent careers deserve

FloatR's 18,000+ healthcare workers now have access to special rates on portable insurance through Stride.

We're transforming how healthcare workers put their skills to work. Our collaboration with Stride extends that value further, giving 18,000+ FloatRs access to affordable, portable insurance.” — Evan Haupt FloatR Founder and CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent phlebotomists and specimen collectors on FloatR now have access to special rates on health, dental, vision, and life insurance through Stride's portable benefits platformFloatR, the workforce engine healthcare organizations use to source, schedule, and deploy clinical staff without the agency, today announced a new collaboration with Stride, the leading benefits platform built for independent workers. Through this relationship, the more than 18,000 credentialed healthcare professionals who power FloatR's network, including phlebotomists, specimen collectors, and other clinical talent, now have access to affordable, portable health, dental, vision, and life insurance plans through Stride.As independent contractors, many FloatR professionals go without the employer-sponsored benefits available to traditionally employed healthcare workers, even as they deliver essential clinical services across labs, health systems, and care sites nationwide. They now have direct access to Stride's platform, which helps independent workers find and enroll in health coverage in minutes, at no cost beyond the plan itself, with year-round support along the way. On average, Stride members save $418 per month on health insurance, and 80% of users who enroll through Stride qualify for additional savings.Through a dedicated portal built for FloatR's workforce, healthcare professionals can compare plans, enroll in coverage, and manage their benefits alongside tools for tracking income, mileage, and work-related expenses, savings that add up to an average of $710 per year in tax deductions. The platform also gives workers year-round access to dental plans accepted at more than 300,000 dental offices nationwide with no waiting periods, and vision plans through a network of more than 84,000 eye doctors.“We're transforming how credentialed healthcare workers apply their in-demand skills to the opportunities that best fit their location and schedule. Our collaboration with Stride adds another layer of value, giving our network of more than 18,000 FloatRs access to affordable, portable insurance, reinforcing FloatR's role as an end-to-end professional advantage for the independent healthcare workforce.”Evan Haupt, Founder and CEO, FloatRStride works with a range of platforms that support independent workers, offering health, dental, vision, and life insurance options alongside tax and expense tools designed for people who don't have access to traditional employer benefits. Coverage is sourced directly from insurance carriers, so members get the lowest available price with no added fees, plus support from Stride's team throughout enrollment and beyond.“Independent healthcare workers are a critical piece of the healthcare ecosystem but often are left without access to the benefits that come standard with traditional employment. Working with FloatR lets us bring affordable, portable health, dental, and vision coverage directly to the professionals who need it most, wherever their work takes them.” Bryan Giaimo, GM Enterprise, StrideFloatR healthcare professionals can explore plans and enroll today through Stride's dedicated FloatR portal https://floatr.stridehealth.com/?utm_source=partner_floatr About FloatRFloatR is the workforce engine healthcare organizations use to source, schedule, and deploy clinical staff without the agency. The platform connects a growing network of credentialed professionals, including phlebotomists, specimen collectors, accessioners, and data entry professionals, to real-time shifts across labs and health systems nationwide, giving healthcare organizations on-demand access to talent and giving clinical professionals more control over their schedule and earnings than traditional staffing agencies allow. Learn more at floatr.io.About StrideStride simplifies health insurance, savings and taxes for independent workers through a portable benefits platform that enables workers to own and keep their benefits regardless of employment status. Stride is the first such platform built specifically for America's 72 million independent workers, offering health, dental, vision and supplemental insurance alongside financial tools to track income, mileage and deductible expenses — all in one app. Since 2014, Stride has helped more than 4.6 million workers save over $8 billion on taxes and health insurance premiums. Stride partners with more than 140 organizations, including Uber, Amazon, DoorDash, Instacart, Gusto, Lyft, Patreon, TaskRabbit, and the Recording Academ, to give non-benefited workers access to a full marketplace of health and wealth benefits. Stride is an Integrity company. For more information, visit www.stridehealth.com

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