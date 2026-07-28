Board of Elections Announces “I Voted” Sticker Contest Winner

GENESEO, N.Y., July 28, 2026 — The votes are in and the Livingston County Board of Elections (BoE) has declared Gemma Valentino as the winner of this year’s “I Voted” sticker design contest.

Valentino is a home school student from Geneseo who will be entering 8th grade in September. Her original artwork sticker design celebrating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence received 35.9% of the ballots cast in an online public vote.

The BoE asked students from around the County in grades 5-12 to submit their artwork featuring the words “I voted” and “250” for the contest. Valentino’s winning design will be printed on stickers and distributed by the BoE to thousands of voters during upcoming local elections. Now in its third year, the contest was created by the elections board to promote and increase participation in local elections.

“It’s inspiring to see all the creative ways our community’s young people came up with to celebrate democracy and our country’s founding. Promoting civic engagement at a young age is crucial in creating good citizens,” said BoE Republican Commissioner Gary Nageldinger. “We’re excited to share Gemma’s design with voters in our upcoming elections.”

BoE officials narrowed contest entries down to their top five semifinalists. Those remaining entries were then put to a public vote online. Valentino’s submission was a clear favorite among voters who participated in the contest.

“We’re proud to offer contests like this that get our young people thinking about democracy and the power of voting long before they can ever cast a ballot,” said BoE Democratic Commissioner David DiPasquale. “Be sure and vote during the upcoming general election to get your own copy of our winning sticker.”

Valentino’s design will appear on stickers and other election-related materials from now until just before the November 2027 general election when the BoE will begin using artwork from the winner of next year’s sticker design contest.

For more information on the contest visit the Livingston County Board of Elections website, or call 585-243-7090.

About Livingston County:

Founded in 1821, Livingston County, N.Y., is home to more than 61,000 residents in 17 towns located across 631 square miles of the Finger Lakes region.