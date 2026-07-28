MoDOT: Missouri Route 265 New Bridge Project Over U.S. Route 65 Between Ridgedale & Hollister

Taney County – Those interested in the Missouri Route 265 New Bridge Project over U.S. Route 65 between Ridgedale & Hollister are invited to a public meeting to discuss proposed improvements and project information on Tuesday, August 11, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

The come-and-go style meeting will be held 4:30 – 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, at the Ozark Technical College Table Rock Campus, 10698 Historic Hwy 165, Hollister. No formal presentation is planned. Those who attend may come at any time between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn about the project, ask questions, and leave comments.

Those unable to attend the in-person meeting can view exhibits and obtain project information at www.modot.org/southwest. Comments on this project can be mailed in, emailed, or submitted online through the project website until Tuesday, August 25. For those unable to access the online meeting, contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office, and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

MoDOT is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact Southwest District Communications at 417.895.7600 by August 5. For those unable to access the online meeting, contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office, and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.

Project highlights:

Constructing a New Bridge over U.S. Route 65 north of the existing U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 265 signalized intersection

Adding one acceleration lane for Missouri Route 265 to southbound U.S. Route 65

Remove existing signals and center median at U.S. Route 65 and Missouri Route 265

Traffic Impacts:

Nighttime U.S. Route 65 short-term CLOSURE for bridge beam/girder placement over U.S. Route 65

Flaggers on Missouri Route 265 to direct traffic during the bridge beam/girder placement

Carpenter Drive and Cedar Valley Road CLOSED in 15-minute increments as crews connect the roads to the New Missouri Route 265 Bridge over U.S. Route 65

Electronic message boards and new releases will notify the public of traffic impacts

Drivers urged to use alternate routes during construction to avoid the work zone

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2027.

Estimated Total Cost: $6.1 million

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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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