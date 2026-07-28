MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) to Eastbound I-44 On-Ramp CLOSED

Where: Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) to Eastbound I-44 On-Ramp CLOSED in Springfield

When: Monday, August 10 – Monday, August 24

What: Contractor crews are rebuilding the pavement on the ramp and the new acceleration lane. This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements in Greene County project.

Traffic Impacts:

Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) to Eastbound I-44 On-Ramp CLOSED in Springfield

Kansas Expressway (Route 13) on-ramp to eastbound I-44 Closed

Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) on-ramp to eastbound I-44 Closed

Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Kansas Expressway (Route 13) is Open

Eastbound I-44 off-ramp to Glenstone Avenue (Loop 44) is Open

Signed detours will direct traffic

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes

Signs and message boards will alert drivers to work zones and inform the public when there are reduced speeds and traffic delays

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

This work is part of the Forward 44: Springfield Improvements Project

Project Summary:

Widening I-44 to 6 lanes between Missouri Route 13 (Kansas Expressway) and U.S. Route 65

Replace the following bridges carrying I-44 over city streets:

Broadway Avenue Bridge



Grant Avenue Bridge



National Avenue Bridge

Build a pedestrian underpass and trail improvements east of Grant Avenue

Resurface I-44 between west of Missouri Route 266 (Chestnut Expressway) and U.S. Route 160 (West Bypass)

Build a sound wall south of I-44 from the National Avenue bridge west, approximately 2,550 feet

Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction LLC, Jefferson City

The awarded construction cost is $70.7 million, including $13.4 million in General Revenue funds provided by the General Assembly and the Governor’s Office.

To get project updates or sign up for project emails, visit https://www.modot.org/projects/forward-44-springfield-improvements.

The project is scheduled for completion in May 2027.

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For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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