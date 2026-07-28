Babylon Dental Care Welcomes Ashley Delloiacono, RDH

PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Babylon Dental Care has announced the addition of Ashley Delloiacono, RDH, to its clinical team, expanding access to comprehensive preventative dental hygiene care throughout Long Island.Ashley earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in Dental Hygiene from Farmingdale State College in 2025. She is certified in local anesthesia, nitrous oxide administration, CPR, and has complete training in child abuse recognition and reporting.Being a Long Island native, Ashley said she was inspired to pursue a career in dental hygiene after positive experiences with her own dentist and dental hygienist growing up. Encouraged by a family friend who is a dental hygienist and through hands-on shadowing experiences, she developed a passion for helping patients improve their oral health.Ashley said her approach to patient care is centered on building trust, open communication, and individualized care. She believes taking the time to understand patients needs helps create a comfortable experience, particularly for those with dental anxiety. She also enjoys helping patients improve their periodontal health over time and has a special interest in working with pediatric patients to create positive dental experiences from an early age.“I believe every patient deserves to feel comfortable and heard,” said Ashley. “Building trust and taking the time to understand each person’s needs allows me to provide care that supports their oral health and helps them feel confident during every visit.”Before joining Babylon Dental Care, Ashley worked in a variety of dental practices, gaining experience with different technologies. She said she was drawn to Babylon Dental Care because of its commitment to exceptional patient experiences and an environment that prioritizes lasting relationships between providers and patients.Jennifer Brown, COO, said Ashley’s addition reflects the practice's continued commitment to providing compassionate, preventative dental care delivered by skilled clinicians who prioritize exceptional patient experiences.About Babylon Dental CareBabylon Dental Care has served the West Babylon and Patchogue communities since 1983, providing comprehensive dental care focused on comfort, prevention, and long-term oral health.

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