Upper Peninsula communities receive $1.4 million in EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grants

State investments help communities strengthen recycling infrastructure, protect public health, and safeguard natural resources

MARQUETTE, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) joined local and state partners in Marquette today to announce the Upper Peninsula recipients receiving a shared $1.4 million in Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Recycling Infrastructure Grants. The announcement demonstrates how state investments are helping communities improve recycling, recover valuable materials, and prevent contaminants from reaching Michigan's waterways.

"Every Michigander depends on clean water and healthy communities," said EGLE Director Phillip Roos. "The investments highlighted today are helping communities recycle more, reduce pollution, and stop contaminants before they reach our waterways. By partnering with local communities and investing in innovative technology, we're protecting the resources people rely on every day while building a stronger, more resilient Michigan."

Upper Peninsula communities receiving FY 2026 Recycling Infrastructure Grants are:

Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority (MCSWMA): $143,000 to purchase a curbtender truck to self-haul recyclables from businesses and multifamily dwellings. Cities of Iron Mountain and Kingsford: $299,000 to purchase curbside carts and implement community-wide recycling. City of Ishpeming: $117,000 to purchase curbside carts. Western Upper Peninsula Planning Development Region: $825,000 to assist with drop-off site improvement and expansion. TRICO Opportunities Inc. of Kingsford: $30,000 to purchase a straight truck that will improve recyclable materials collection.

"This grant is very much appreciated and will allow MCSWMA to better serve its customers for years to come," said Paul Schloegel, commissioner for the city of Marquette. "Recycling is critical to extending the life of our landfill and what's best for our environment. Currently, the residents of Marquette County are not doing enough recycling. We need to continue to educate our neighbors about best practices and encourage them to use curbside service. Having the latest technology and equipment will certainly have a positive impact on our service as we continue to grow our recycling practices."

“We are excited to see more dollars coming to the upper peninsula to support increased technology in recycling efforts,” said Michigan Sen. Ed McBroom. “This funding supports and showcases the collaborative, community-driven efforts we see in this part of the state.”

Following the announcement, Director Roos toured the MCSWMA’s Material Recovery Facility, which processes recyclable materials from across Marquette County using single-stream recycling technology capable of sorting approximately 600 tons of recyclable material each month. The facility uses a SamurAI robotic sorting system that helps recover recyclable materials more efficiently by using artificial intelligence and a robotic arm to identify and sort recyclable items at speeds of up to 70 picks per minute, nearly twice the rate of manual sorting. The technology helps improve recovery rates, maintains efficient operations during periods of high volume, and allows staff to focus on additional material processing, strengthening recycling efforts.

EGLE supported the facility's transition to single-stream recycling through an $800,000 Recycling Infrastructure Grant in 2019, helping the MCSWMA to improve recycling operations and better serve Upper Peninsula communities.

Director Roos also toured MCSWMA's Reverse Osmosis Treatment Plant, an innovative system supported by a $7 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) investment. The facility can treat up to 50,000 gallons of landfill leachate each day, removing PFAS and other contaminants before treated water is safely discharged, helping protect nearby waterways and the Great Lakes watershed.

"The Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority is very grateful for the CWSRF loan from the State of Michigan. Without this funding and the assistance of EGLE’s Marquette District Office, this project likely would have never happened,” said MCSWMA Director of Operations Mike Stannard. “Because of the funding, MCSWMA is treating leachate year-round and discharging an effluent that is cleaner than its receiving waters, ensuring that the landfill eliminates negative impacts to the environment and preserves public health."

The grant announcement reflects Michigan's continued commitment to protecting the state's air, land, and water through the FY 2027 budget. The budget includes $217.9 million to clean up contaminated sites, $42.4 million for drinking water and environmental health programs, and $24 million for dam safety improvements. Together, these investments are helping communities reduce pollution, protect public health, strengthen environmental resilience, and protect the Great Lakes for future generations.

Since 2019, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer took office, Michigan has deployed more than $121 million in recycling investments through the Renew Michigan Fund administered by EGLE. These funds have strengthened recycling businesses, expanded access to local recycling services, and helped increase the statewide recycling rate from 14.25% before 2019 to a record high 26% in the most recent EGLE data analysis. Over the same time period, EGLE and national nonprofit The Recycling Partnership have together rolled out curbside recycling carts in more than 30 communities statewide, serving more than a combined 1.2 million Michiganders.