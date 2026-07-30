Gateway to Hope Announces Landmark Analysis of Breast Cancer Screening Capacity in St. Louis

Study highlights how unused capacity, extended hours, and stronger care coordination could help close inequities in regional breast cancer care

We know that breast cancer has a 90+% cure rate when detected soon enough. The St. Louis region can do more to ensure all women have access to life-saving early detection care.” — Katie Manga, CEO, Gateway to Hope

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast health nonprofit Gateway to Hope , in partnership with the City of St. Louis Department of Health, the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health, the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health, and the Missouri Foundation for Health, today released research showing the St. Louis region's capacity to deliver life-saving breast healthcare.This first-of-its-kind study represents one of the most thorough regional analyses of breast cancer disparities conducted in the U.S., drawing on cancer registry data, provider surveys and claims data, and combining population-level epidemiological data with a regional survey of mammography providers. Over 90% of local providers participated.Titled “Breast Cancer Screening Capacity in St. Louis City and County,” the study found that, due to various factors including talent shortages and access barriers, the St. Louis region uses just half of its available mammography capacity, and screening rates fall far below recommended levels. Average capacity utilization is 56%, with some facilities operating as low as 8% to 12%. Safety-net providers are the most underused. In 2024, just half of eligible women in St. Louis City and County underwent a mammogram.“The data in this report is groundbreaking, and we can all heed the calls to action stemming from it,” said Katie Manga, CEO, Gateway to Hope. “We know that breast cancer has a 90+% cure rate when detected soon enough. The St. Louis region can do more to ensure all women have access to life-saving early detection care."“No one should face worse health outcomes because of where they live, the color of their skin, or the amount of money they make,” said Victoria Anwuri, Commissioner of Health, City of St. Louis Department of Health. “These findings help us better understand where those barriers exist and strengthen our commitment to ensuring everyone has access to preventative care and timely treatment.”The study is the result of a multi-year, cross-sector collaboration with local healthcare systems, led by Gateway to Hope’s Research and Impact team and co-authored by the City of St. Louis Department of Health, the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health, and the University of Illinois Chicago School of Public Health. The report was funded by the Missouri Foundation for Health.“This study demonstrates what is possible when healthcare providers, public health agencies, and community organizations come together around a shared goal," said Dr. Kanika A. Cunningham, Director of the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health. "It also highlights where disparities continue to exist and reinforces our responsibility to work together to ensure every person—regardless of race/ethnicity, income, or where they live—has timely access to lifesaving care. By strengthening these partnerships, we can reduce barriers, improve outcomes, and save lives."Study highlights:-An analysis of regional disparities in outcomes and utilization between Black women and White women.-An evaluation of the region’s capacity for care, including tools, talent, and access.Identification of five priority areas:-Aligning existing resources with patient needs-Expanding access through extended hours, improved scheduling, and transportation solutions-Strengthening care coordination to reduce fragmentation and delays-Investing in community engagement to increase screening uptake and trust-Building ongoing data-sharing systems to track progress and drive accountability"We know that better coordination leads to better outcomes, and this research shows what's possible when our institutions work together around the needs of women, not the boundaries of our organizations," said Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Missouri Foundation for Health and former Director of Health for the city of St. Louis. "This research gives our region a shared understanding of opportunities and where coordination can have the greatest impact, so every woman can benefit from the care our region is already capable of providing."Find the full analysis, “Breast Cancer Screening Capacity in St. Louis City and County,” as well as a summary of key findings here: https://gthmo.org/screening-capacity-stl

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