Leading Firm Expands Construction Estimating Services with New Regional Offices in New York and Florida

Construction Estimating Services

Construction Estimating expands into New York and Florida, offering accurate, reliable, and cost-effective estimating solutions for contractors and builders.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A prominent player in the pre-construction consulting industry today announced a major expansion of its operations, launching dedicated regional divisions to better serve contractors, developers, and architects across the Northeast and Southeast United States. The move reflects growing demand for accurate, technology-driven cost projections in an increasingly competitive building market.The company's new Construction Estimating Services New York division will be headquartered in Manhattan, positioning the firm to support the borough's dense pipeline of commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects. With material costs and labor rates fluctuating rapidly in the metro area, local project teams have cited a growing need for estimators who understand New York's unique zoning requirements, union labor structures, and permitting timelines."New York's construction market moves fast, and the margin for estimating error is razor-thin," said the company's Vice President of Operations. "Our team is built to give developers the confidence they need before they break ground — precise numbers, delivered on tight deadlines."Simultaneously, the firm is broadening its national footprint through comprehensive Construction Estimating Services, incorporating advanced digital takeoff software, historical cost databases, and a growing bench of certified estimators. These services span all major project types, including multifamily housing, healthcare facilities, hospitality developments, and industrial warehousing, giving clients a single trusted partner from feasibility studies through final bid submission.Rounding out the expansion, the company is also launching its Construction Estimating Services Florida division to support contractors, developers, and project owners across one of the country's fastest-growing construction markets. Florida's rapid population growth, combined with increasing demand for hurricane-resilient structures and updated building standards, has created a need for estimators who understand regional challenges, material cost fluctuations, and complex structural requirements. The Florida team will provide detailed cost projections and quantity takeoffs for coastal and inland residential developments, as well as large-scale commercial projects in key markets such as Miami, Tampa, and Orlando.Company leadership emphasized that this expansion is driven by direct client feedback and market insights highlighting the growing demand for regional construction expertise supported by national resources. By combining local market knowledge with a consistent, technology-driven estimating process, the firm aims to help contractors, developers, and project owners make informed decisions, minimize budget risks, and approach financing and bid submissions with greater confidence.Company Name: Paradise EstimatingWebsite: https://paradiseestimating.com/ Mail: Paradisestimating@gmail.comPhone No: (718) 719-6171Address: 898 Bay Ridge Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220, USA

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