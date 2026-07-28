$135 Million Available to Expand Before-School, After-School and Summer Learning Across Michigan

Eligible organizations encouraged to attend statewide information sessions before applying for the 2026-27 Out-of-School Time Grant Program

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) today announced $135 million in available funding—nearly double the previous year’s investment—for the 2026-27 Out-of-School Time (OST) Grant Program and launched a series of statewide information sessions to help eligible organizations learn about the grant opportunity and prepare to apply.

Michigan’s OST Grant provides support for high-quality before-school, after-school and summer learning opportunities for children and youth in grades K-12. During the 2025-26 grant cycle, MiLEAP awarded more than $73 million in funding for 284 applicants, supporting 880 program sites statewide. This increased investment will help expand programming that provides safe, engaging environments where young people can strengthen academic skills, explore new interests and build meaningful connections with their peers and communities.

“Learning doesn’t stop when the school bell rings,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, executive director of MiLEAP. “This historic $135 investment reflects Michigan’s commitment to helping young people explore their potential, build lifelong learning skills and access opportunities that support their success inside and outside the classroom. We encourage every eligible organization attend one of our statewide information sessions to learn more about the grant opportunity, ask questions and prepare to submit a strong application so we can continue expanding these opportunities in communities across Michigan.”

Beginning July 27, MiLEAP will host a series of in-person and virtual information webinars and technical assistance sessions to help prospective applicants understand program requirements, eligibility, the Request for Proposal (RFP) and the application process and receive assistance for platforms such as the Grant Electronic Monitoring System (GEMS) and MiLogin for Business. Participants will also have opportunities to ask questions and connect directly with MiLEAP staff.

“Whether an organization is applying for the first time or has participated in previous grant cycles, we want every eligible applicant to have the tools and information they need to submit a strong proposal,” said Rawlan Lillard II, deputy director of MiLEAP’s Office of Education Partnerships. “These information sessions are an opportunity to learn about the grant, ask questions and prepare before the application opens.”

Eligible applicants include:



Community-based nonprofit organizations

Faith-based organizations

Federally recognized Tribal nations

Institutions of higher education

Public libraries

Local city or municipality

Intermediate school districts

Applicants must also meet program licensing and eligibility requirements outlined in the Request for Proposal, including requirements related to providing in-person programming and maintaining appropriate child care or camp licensing status, when applicable.

Interested organizations are encouraged to attend an information session, review eligibility requirements and submit an Intent to Apply ahead of the application period.

2026-27 OST Grant Roadshow Events:

Additional information, registration details and the full schedule of sessions are available on MiLEAP’s Out-of-School Time Grants webpage.

Questions about the 2026-27 OST Grant Program can be directed to MiLEAP-OST@Michigan.gov.

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About MiLEAP:



Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.