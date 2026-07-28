OpenTech Recruits Melissa Cameron as President of Storage Treasures

Melissa Cameron, President of Storage Treasures

Former National Storage Affiliates CMO Joins OpenTech Alliance Executive Team

Melissa brings the perspective of someone who has evaluated, implemented & scaled technology across large self storage portfolios. She understands what enterprise operators expect from their partners.” — Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance announced today that Melissa Cameron has joined its executive team and will assume the role of President of Storage Treasures, the industry’s leading online self storage auction platform. Cameron officially joined OpenTech on July 23 in the newly created executive leadership role.

She joins OpenTech following a distinguished career at National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE: NSA), where she most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer. During her tenure, Cameron led marketing, digital product development, software engineering, customer experience, analytics and the company’s national contact center supporting more than 1,000 self storage properties.

Cameron also played a central role in modernizing NSA’s technology ecosystem, consolidating multiple brands into a unified digital platform and advancing new approaches to customer acquisition and experience. Her background leading complex, portfolio-wide initiatives gives her a practical understanding of the technology, service and operational requirements of enterprise storage organizations.

“Melissa brings the perspective of someone who has evaluated, implemented and scaled technology across a large self storage portfolio,” said Robert A. Chiti, CEO of OpenTech Alliance. “She understands what enterprise operators expect from their partners and what it takes to deliver consistent value across hundreds of locations. Her leadership will help OpenTech deepen those relationships and continue evolving to meet the needs of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated operators.”

Cameron’s relationship with OpenTech and Storage Treasures began well before her employment. While at NSA, she helped lead a comprehensive review of online auction providers that resulted in StorageTreasures.com being selected as the company’s exclusive auction platform. She also serves on the Board of Directors for Charity Storage, the industry nonprofit supported through the volunteer efforts of the OpenTech team.

“I have worked with OpenTech for years as both a customer and an industry partner, and I have always respected the company’s willingness to listen to operators and build around their needs,” Cameron said. “That approach made OpenTech a preferred technology partner throughout my time at NSA. I am looking forward to bringing that operator perspective to the decisions we make and the way we serve the industry.”

Cameron will lead the strategic direction and continued growth of Storage Treasures while contributing to broader initiatives across OpenTech. Her priorities will include expanding enterprise partnerships and identifying new ways to create value for large, multi-site organizations. Cameron is based in Denver and brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience.

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