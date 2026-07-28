ADRN Calls for Volunteers to Support Southwest Texas Flood Recovery

ADRN Executive Director Dr. Dwight Bailey surveys a flood-damaged home in Chula Vista as teams prepare for debris removal and recovery work.

Forty volunteers are needed on August 1 and another 40 on August 8 to assist families across Uvalde, Kerr and Zavala counties

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forty volunteers are needed on August 1 and another 40 on August 8 to assist families across Uvalde, Kerr and Zavala countiesAUSTIN, Texas. Austin Disaster Relief Network is calling on individuals, churches, businesses and community groups to volunteer in Southwest Texas as families continue recovering from recent flooding.ADRN needs 40 volunteers this Saturday, August 1, and another 40 volunteers on Saturday, August 8, to support flood debris removal and related recovery work. ADRN expects to remain active across Uvalde, Kerr and Zavala counties through the end of August.Debris removal is an urgent first step in the recovery process. Water-damaged furniture, drywall, insulation, flooring and other materials must be removed as quickly and safely as possible to reduce the risk of mold, contamination and additional damage. Timely volunteer support helps make damaged homes safer and prepares them for drying, treatment and eventual rebuilding.Volunteers do not need to be construction professionals. Registered participants will receive information about assignments, safety requirements, deployment locations and what to bring. Volunteers should register before deploying and should not travel directly to an impacted area without an assignment.How to helpVolunteer on Saturday, August 1, or Saturday, August 8.Invite a church group, business team, family member, or friend to serve.Share the volunteer opportunity with personal and professional networks.Make a financial gift to help sustain relief operations through the end of August.VOLUNTEER REGISTRATIONRegister for the Southwest Texas Floods Debris Removal Deployment adrn.org/swtxfloodIndividuals and organizations unable to volunteer can support the response financially through ADRN's giving page at www.adrn.org

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