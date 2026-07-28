SKLAR KIRSH GROWS NATIONAL PLATFORM WITH ADDITION OF JASON PACHTER AND SAMANTHA KOBBE

Jason Pachter Samantha Kobbe

Accomplished M&A attorneys expand the firm's capabilities in New York while enhancing service to clients nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that M&A attorneys Jason Pachter and Samantha Kobbe have joined the firm, further expanding its ability to serve clients on sophisticated corporate, finance and transactional matters across the country.Pachter joins the firm as a Partner and Kobbe joins as an Associate. Both attorneys will be based in New York City, where they will work closely with Sklar Kirsh's nationally recognized Corporate Practice to advise clients on a broad range of complex business transactions.Their arrival reflects the firm's continued strategic growth and commitment to serving clients wherever business opportunities arise. While Sklar Kirsh has built its reputation as one of California's premier business law firms, the addition of Pachter and Kobbe further expands the firm's reach and ability to counsel clients on transactions throughout the United States."Jason is a highly respected M&A attorney with an exceptional reputation for advising clients on sophisticated corporate matters," said Jeff Sklar, Co-Chair of Sklar Kirsh's Corporate Practice. "Combined with Samantha's impressive experience and client-focused approach, they are outstanding additions to our team. Their arrival enhances our ability to provide seamless, high-level counsel to clients whose businesses increasingly operate on a national scale."Pachter advises emerging and established companies, as well as founders, executives and boards of directors, on a broad range of corporate and transactional matters. He represents clients in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic transactions, while counseling businesses on governance and commercial matters. Known for his practical, business-focused approach, Jason delivers strategic legal advice that aligns with his clients’ long-term business objectives across industries including artificial intelligence, entertainment, drone technology, food and beverage, hospitality and industrial services.Kobbe advises clients on a broad range of corporate and commercial matters, with experience supporting mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, venture capital investments, corporate governance and general business counseling. She works closely with companies at every stage of growth, helping clients navigate complex transactions with practical, business-oriented legal advice.The addition of Pachter and Kobbe expands Sklar Kirsh's Corporate Practice, which advises founders, entrepreneurs, family offices, investors and companies across a wide range of industries on mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, corporate governance, joint ventures and other strategic business matters. The firm has continued to attract top legal talent while earning recognition for its excellence in corporate law, litigation, real estate and entertainment matters.

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