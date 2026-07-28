Blind Since Birth, Thomas Solich Expands His Vision for Music in Central Ohio With New Dublin Showroom

Yamaha National Dealer of the Year in 2024-25 marks 20 years of growth with a larger showroom, deeper partnerships, and a people-first approach to piano retail.

This expansion is about more than additional square footage. It is about creating a warmer, more personal experience for every family, teacher, student, and performer that walks through our doors.” — Thomas Solich, Founder & CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solich Piano , founded in 2005 and serving four regional markets, has opened its expanded Columbus-Dublin showroom at 6561 Dublin Center Dr, Dublin, Ohio. The move gives Central Ohio families, educators, institutions, and performers more room to experience the company's full selection of new, used, acoustic, digital, hybrid, and specialty instruments under one roof.The Dublin showroom features Yamaha grand and upright acoustic pianos, Yamaha Disklavier player pianos, TransAcoustic and Silent Piano technology, Yamaha Clavinova digital pianos, Bösendorfer concert grand pianos, Schimmel instruments, and rotating used inventory drawn from Solich locations in Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Detroit.“Central Ohio has been an essential part of our story for more than a decade, and Dublin gives us the right home for the next chapter,” said Thomas Solich, Founder and CEO of Solich Piano. “This expansion is about more than additional square footage. It is about creating a warmer, more personal experience for every family, teacher, student, performer, and institution that walks through our doors.”The expansion comes during a milestone period for Solich Piano. Founded one year before Solich graduated from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music, the company has grown from its first brick-and-mortar store in Boardman, Ohio into a multi-market piano retailer with showrooms in Columbus-Dublin, Cleveland-Beachwood, Pittsburgh-Wexford, and Detroit-Troy. In 2024-25, Yamaha named Solich Piano National Dealer of the Year, the company's highest-profile recognition to date.Solich's personal story has also helped define the company's culture. Blind since birth, he became a classically trained pianist, a competitive wrestler, a conservatory graduate, and an entrepreneur in a highly specialized industry. In March 2026, Pittsburgh Quarterly profiled Solich in “The Art of Determination,” highlighting his path as a blind CEO whose work has helped shape the piano retail landscape.“Being blind has never changed my belief in what music can do for people,” Solich said. “If anything, it has made the piano more powerful for me. I know what it means for an instrument to open a door - to give a student confidence, to bring a family together, or to support a performance that stays with an audience for years. That is the spirit behind this new showroom.”Solich Piano's Columbus story began before the company opened a permanent Central Ohio location. In 2008, Solich conducted its first piano sale in Columbus. In 2012, Solich Piano Columbus became the company's second location. By 2013, Otterbein University had selected Solich Piano for a multiyear distinction as its exclusive piano donor and provider of its piano loan program, a relationship that continues to reflect Solich Piano's commitment to music education.Today, that mission extends beyond retail. Solich Piano Columbus provides an annual loan of new Yamaha pianos to the Otterbein University Department of Music at no charge to the university, supporting student instruction, performances, and community programming. Solich has also partnered with Otterbein and A Tribe for Jazz to support music education programs for Columbus high school students.Across the Midwest, Solich Piano has built institutional relationships with organizations including Pittsburgh Opera, Detroit Opera, Cleveland State University, Ohio University, Concordia University Ann Arbor, Capital University, New England Conservatory, the American Music Therapy Association, and the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance.Customers visiting the new Columbus-Dublin showroom work directly with trained piano specialists, including working musicians and conservatory-trained consultants. The company offers delivery, assistance connecting customers with piano technicians for post-purchase tuning, and financing options ranging from 1-10 years, with same-as-cash terms available on select models for up to one year.The new Solich Piano Columbus-Dublin showroom is now open at Dublin Center, 6561 Dublin Center Dr, Dublin, OH 43017. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 614-888-3441 or visiting solichmusic.com.About Solich PianoSolich Piano is the Midwest's leading piano retailer, with showrooms in Columbus-Dublin, Cleveland-Beachwood, Pittsburgh-Wexford, and Detroit-Troy. The company carries new and used pianos across every price range, including Yamaha acoustic, digital, hybrid, Silent Piano, TransAcoustic, and Disklavier models, along with Bösendorfer, Schimmel, and rotating used inventory. Named Yamaha National Dealer of the Year for 2024-25, Solich Piano serves families, teachers, students, performing artists, houses of worship, universities, conservatories, and cultural institutions throughout Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Michigan, and the broader Midwest. Learn more at solichmusic.com.

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