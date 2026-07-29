Sonexos and SIT Partner on Low-Noise Cooling Solutions for Data Centres and Energy Storage

Walter Albè - Chief Executive, SIT Mark Donaldson - Chief Executive, Sonexos

Collaboration Combines Sonexos’ Patented Plasmacoustic Active Silencing with SIT’s High-Performance Fan Platforms to Address Low-Frequency Cooling Noise

Low-frequency fan noise has become one of the defining engineering challenges of modern cooling infrastructure.” — Mark Donaldson

LAUSANNE, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonexos SA, the Swiss developer of solid-state plasmacoustic active noise reduction technology, and SIT, the Italian engineering and manufacturing group with a portfolio of high-performance fans and air-moving products, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring a new generation of low-noise cooling solutions to demanding industrial and infrastructure applications.The collaboration brings together Sonexos’ PlasmapanelRadial™ Active Silencer with SIT’s high-performance fan platforms to address one of the fastest-growing challenges in modern cooling infrastructure: low-frequency fan noise. Initial target applications include AI and hyperscale data centres, industrial cooling systems and battery energy storage systems (BESS), where increasingly stringent acoustic requirements are becoming a critical factor in permitting, deployment and operation.Global demand for high-performance cooling continues to accelerate as AI infrastructure, industrial electrification and energy storage expand. While cooling capacity has increased dramatically, controlling the resulting low-frequency fan noise has become progressively more difficult. Conventional passive silencers become increasingly large, heavy and expensive at the low frequencies where they are most effective, creating compromises in footprint, integration and system design.Sonexos’ Plasmapanel technology, built on the company’s proprietary Plasmacoustic Metalayer™, creates an electronically controllable acoustic surface — a thin, solid-state plasma — that actively absorbs sound energy over a broad low-frequency range in a compact form factor. Applied to cooling systems as the Plasmapanel Radial Active Silencer, the technology is designed to integrate with high-performance fan platforms while preserving airflow performance and avoiding the size and pressure-drop penalties of conventional passive attenuation.As an initial programme, Sonexos will prepare and certify a Plasmapanel Radial Active Silencer for compatible operation with SIT’s fan unit. The certified SIT fan platform will become the first Certified Fan Platform within the Sonexos Active Silencer Ecosystem, enabling customers to evaluate an integrated solution designed to reduce low-frequency noise while preserving cooling and airflow performance. Sonexos expects the first demonstrator to be available for customer evaluation by the end of 2026.“Our customers are increasingly being asked to deliver higher cooling performance while simultaneously reducing environmental noise,” said Mark Donaldson, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sonexos SA. “Low-frequency fan noise has become one of the defining engineering challenges of modern cooling infrastructure. Conventional passive solutions become larger, heavier and more expensive as frequencies fall. Our Plasmacoustic Metalayer™ technology changes that equation by enabling compact, electronically controllable active sound absorption that integrates directly with cooling systems without pressure drop. By combining this capability with SIT’s world-class fan engineering, we believe we can offer the market a fundamentally new approach to low-noise cooling.”“The cooling market is evolving rapidly, driven by the growth of data centres, energy storage and electrification. Customers increasingly require solutions that combine performance, efficiency and acoustic comfort,” said Walter Albè, Chief Executive Officer of SIT. “We see strong potential in combining our fan platforms with innovative technologies. This collaboration allows us to integrate a breakthrough acoustic solution into our portfolio and create new opportunities in some of the fastest-growing infrastructure sectors.”Under the collaboration, SIT joins as the first Certified Fan Partner in the Sonexos Certified Fan Partner Programme — the framework through which Sonexos certifies fan platforms for compatible operation with its Active Silencer solutions — and SIT fan platforms will be certified accordingly. Sonexos will supply the active silencing technology directly to cooling-system manufacturers, system integrators and end-users, while SIT will position certified fan platforms as premium, low-noise-ready configurations for applications where acoustic performance is increasingly a competitive differentiator. The Parties expect to enter into definitive commercial agreements as customer programmes and product opportunities arise.About Sonexos SASonexos SA is a Swiss technology company pioneering solid-state plasmacoustic solutions for active noise reduction. Its patented Plasmacoustic Metalayer™ platform enables electronically programmable control of sound, allowing compact, lightweight and energy-efficient management of low-frequency noise in industrial, infrastructure, automotive and specialised acoustic applications. The company’s Plasmapaneland Plasmadrive™ technologies are designed to overcome the practical limitations of conventional passive acoustic materials and traditional active noise control systems.For more: www.sonexos.com About SIT S.p.A.Through its Heating & Ventilation, Smart Gas Metering and Water Metering Business Units, SIT develops intelligent solutions for environmental control and consumption measurement, contributing to a more sustainable world. A multinational leader in its reference markets and listed on Euronext Milan, SIT aims to be a leading sustainable partner for energy and climate control solutions, with strong focus on the development and use of low-impact alternative gases.The Group operates production sites in Italy, Mexico, Romania, China, Tunisia and Portugal, and has a sales structure covering all key global markets. SIT adheres to the United Nations Global Compact and its principles promoting responsible business practices. The Company is also a member of the European Heating Industry and the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance.For more: www.sitcorporate.it

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