NIDEK USA Partners with MellingMedical to Advance Vision Care Technology for Veterans and Military Healthcare Systems

Leading ophthalmic equipment manufacturer's diagnostic and ophthalmic laser solutions to enhance eye care capabilities for federal healthcare providers

THE COLONY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIDEK Inc. (NIDEK USA) announces a strategic relationship with MellingMedical , a specialized company bringing innovative medical technologies and surgical solutions to the U.S. federal healthcare system. The Alexandria-based company will leverage its status as an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to bring NIDEK's comprehensive suite of vision diagnostic equipment and ophthalmic lasers to federal healthcare providers including those serving America's veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families."NIDEK's reputation for innovative, high-precision ophthalmic equipment makes them an ideal partner for enhancing vision care capabilities throughout the federal healthcare system," said Chris Melling, founder and CEO of MellingMedical." Their advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions will help eye care professionals deliver the highest quality care to those who have served our nation."The agreement encompasses NIDEK's complete line of vision science technology, including their advanced diagnostic systems such as the Mirante Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscope, AFC-330 Auto Fundus Camera, and MP-3 Microperimeter, as well as their comprehensive range of therapeutic laser systems for various ophthalmic applications."We are honored to partner with MellingMedical to expand access to our advanced vision care technologies throughout the VA and DoD healthcare systems," said Koji Torii, COO of NIDEK Inc. "By combining our commitment to expanding the boundaries of vision science with MellingMedical's expertise in federal healthcare procurement, we can ensure that veterans and active-duty personnel receive the most advanced eye care available."UNDERSTANDING THE MARKETPLACEThe federal healthcare marketplace is the largest integrated medical system in the United States, representing enormous opportunity for innovative companies like Nidek, but it is governed by a complex and rapidly evolving procurement framework. Navigating this labyrinth requires managing a web of acquisition regulations, divergent agency requirements, and multiple contract pathways. By partnering with MellingMedical, Nidek gains a strategic guide equipped to master these complexities. This alliance compresses the timeline for market entry by relying on MellingMedical's established contract infrastructure and rigorous regulatory navigation, ensuring Nidek’s state-of-the-art diagnostic and laser solutions reach federal patients efficiently and compliantly.A COMMITMENT TO SERVICEChris Melling concluded with a simple reflection on his company’s commitment to serving America’s service members, their families and veterans, “When we do business, we always keep in mind the patient at the end of the process and the challenges he or she faces in recovering from conditions sustained while serving our country. We do our job so they can live better.”About MellingMedicalMellingMedical, an SBA-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule and ECAT capabilities, providing innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all 172 VA Medical Centers and 1,138 VA Outpatient Clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.About NIDEKHeadquartered in The Colony, TX, NIDEK USA is a leading provider of advanced ophthalmic solutions, committed to expanding the boundaries of vision science through innovative diagnostic and therapeutic technologies. Their comprehensive product portfolio includes advanced topographers, auto fundus cameras, microperimeters, optical biometers, specular microscopes, OCT systems, scanning laser ophthalmoscopes, and a full range of ophthalmic lasers. With a focus on accessible and quality ophthalmologic care, NIDEK USA continues to develop visionary solutions for today and tomorrow, helping eye care professionals deliver the joy of vision to their patients. To learn more, visit USA.NIDEK.com.NIDEK Media Contact:Theo Phan, Marketing Managertheo_phan@nidek.comMellingMedical Media Contact:Trina Barlow, PresidentTrina@OverflowCommunications.com

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