Public Information Meeting on Replacement of Bridge Carrying Route 30 over Grants Brook in Tolland

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the Replacement of Bridge 02245 Carrying Route 30 over Grants Brook in Tolland on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom, and registration is required. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTTolland0142-0153.

“Originally constructed in 1928, the bridge has exceeded its design lifespan and will be replaced with a new bridge in accordance with CTDOT and FHWA design standards”, said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Brianna Ritacco. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

The purpose of the project is to restore the structure to good condition.

The proposed improvements will result in right-of-way impacts, including permanent drainage and grading easements, a right to reconstruct a driveway at the southwest corner of the bridge, and a temporary construction easement on the southwest property.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2030 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $3 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 875 0228 5416. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Brianna R. Ritacco at Brianna.Ritacco@ct.gov or (860) 594-3205.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on Zoom. The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.