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MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS

LEWIS, NY – July 28, 2026- Residents in the Town of Lewis and Essex County NY should anticipate brief military activity on Friday, July 31 2026, as part of essential preparedness training.

A squadron assigned to the New York Air National Guard will be conducting small arms training, as well as general mountaineering and personal communications testing. This training not only supports larger training for the National Guard operations, but federal forces worldwide when activated for deployment.

The training will last from roughly noon to no later than 11pm, at Unconventional Concepts in Lewis NY.

Local town authorities and law enforcement have are also in coordination to minimize public impact.

The patience and understanding of our neighbors is greatly appreciated as this training is conducted.
For non-emergency inquiries, please contact the Town Supervisor Mr. Tim Pierce, [supervisor@townoflewisecny.gov](mailto:supervisor@townoflewisecny.gov), Essex County Sheriff’s office, or 107th Attack Wing Public Affairs at 716-236-3279/ [107ATKW.PA.org@us.af.mil](mailto:107ATKW.PA.org@us.af.mil).

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MILITARY TRAINING NOTIFICATION FOR TOWN OF LEWIS RESIDENTS

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