Good Faith Exams and Medical Director Co. Launch Nationwide Compliance Platform for Clinics Across All 50 States

New partnership pairs affordable, on-demand Good Faith Exams with trusted medical director placement, giving clinics one streamlined path to compliance.

By partnering with Medical Director Co., we're giving clinics one streamlined way to get Good Faith Exams and physician oversight in place, so they can focus on patient care.” — Dr. Micah Craig, MD, Founder

HURST, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HURST, TEXAS— July 28, 2026 — GoodFaithExams , a leading provider of fast, affordable Good Faith Exams for medical aesthetics and wellness clinics, today announced a new partnership with Medical Director Co. , a nurse-owned medical director and collaborating physician placement service. Together, the two companies are launching a nationwide compliance platform designed to help clinics in all 50 states meet regulatory requirements quickly and affordably.The new application connects clinics with both a Good Faith Exam and, when needed, a licensed medical director or collaborating physician, in one streamlined process. This gives med spas, injectors, and wellness providers a single, simplified path to staying compliant, rather than having to piece together services from multiple vendors.The platform is available now for clinics nationwide, offering a faster, more affordable way to meet state compliance requirements without the delays typically associated with securing physician oversight and exam documentation separately.About GoodFaithExamsGoodFaithExams provides fast, affordable, telehealth Good Faith Exams for med spas , injectables clinics, and wellness practices nationwide, with compliant documentation designed around real aesthetic workflows. Founded by healthcare professionals, the company is led by Dr. Micah Craig, MD, Founder and Medical Director, who oversees its clinical standards and physician oversight initiatives. Clinics can typically create an account and begin scheduling exams the same day, with no contracts or lengthy onboarding required.About Medical Director Co.Medical Director Co. is a nurse-owned medical director and collaborating physician placement service that connects RNs, NPs, and PAs with licensed, board-certified physicians for clinical oversight and prescriptive authority. The company offers nationwide placement, often within 36 hours, along with compliance documentation, collaborative agreements, and ongoing support for med spas, aesthetic clinics, and wellness practices across the country.

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