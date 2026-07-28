Eltropy Takes Agentic AI on the Road Across the Credit Union and Community Banking Industry

Eltropy Takes Agentic AI on the Road

Company to appear at more than a dozen conferences, associations, and technology partner events between August and December 2026

These events give us a chance to hear directly from the people shaping their institutions' AI strategies across member experience, contact center operations, collections, lending and more.” — Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced an extensive fall event schedule spanning more than a dozen credit union, community bank, and technology partner gatherings from August through December 2026. The lineup reflects Eltropy's continued push to meet credit unions and community banks where they gather to discuss how Agentic AI can improve member experiences, simplify the work behind the scenes, and turn a conversation into action without extra steps in between.Eltropy's Unified Conversations Platform now serves more than 750 community financial institutions across North America.“Credit unions and community banks have moved past just exploring AI. Now they’re figuring out where it actually helps their members, their employees, and their operations,” said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. “These events give us a chance to hear directly from the people shaping their institutions' AI strategies across member experience, contact center operations, collections, lending and more, and to show how Eltropy brings those capabilities together in one platform instead of leaving credit unions and community banks to stitch together disconnected tools.”“The most valuable industry conversations don’t happen in only one place,” said Nandita Verma, VP of Marketing at Eltropy. “They happen at national conferences, association gatherings, technology partner events, and specialized forums where leaders are candid about the problems they’re actually trying to solve. Showing up across all of those gives us a clearer view of what institutions are dealing with, and that’s what shapes what we build."Eltropy's fall 2026 event schedule includes:- United Creditors Connect Conference (August 10-12)- Fiserv Forum Client Conference (August 17-19)- America's Credit Unions Collections & Bankruptcy School (September 14-17)- America's Credit Unions Operations & Member Experience and Technology Council Conference (September 21-24)- Temenos Regional Forum (TRF) Americas 2026 (September 1-3)- Sharetec User Conference (September 20-23)- GoWest MAXX (October 6-9)- International Credit Union Contact Center Conference (October 19-20)- Jack Henry Connect (October 19-21)- America's Credit Unions Lending Council Conference (November 3-6)- Kinective User Conference 2026 (November 15-17)- VentureTech (November 16-18)- Future Branches Austin (December 1-3)- Filene Bright Minds (December 1-3)From events focused on a single discipline to technology partner user conferences and broader industry gatherings, Eltropy's fall calendar reflects the company's ongoing effort to stay close to the day-to-day priorities of the credit unions and community banks it serves.The season opens with Eltropy's own Leadership Summit , an invitation-only gathering for C-suite and executive leaders at credit unions and community banks, held August 24-26 at the Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa in Monterey, California. More than 90 CFI executives are expected to attend, with sessions built around research from Gallup, Callahan and Filene. More information is available at eltropy.com/eltropy-leadership-summit-2026 About EltropyEltropy is the leading agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Credit unions and community banks use Eltropy to deliver better consumer experiences, improve efficiency, and drive measurable outcomes across the institution, helping them better serve the people and communities that count on them every day. The platform brings together Agentic AI, text, voice, video, chat, and automation across the full consumer lifecycle, from lending and servicing to collections, marketing, contact center, and branch operations, all through a single platform integrated with 50+ banking systems. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

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