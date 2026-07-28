Attorney General Tong Joins Coalition Opposing Federal Regulator’s Unlawful Plan to Fast-Track Gas Pipeline Projects

07/28/2026

(Hartford, CT)- Attorney General William Tong and a coalition of attorneys general today submitted comments to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) arguing that a proposed rule to unlawfully fast-track more natural gas pipeline projects would likely raise consumers’ energy bills, increase air pollution, and worsen climate change.

The multistate coalition submitted comments regarding the commission’s proposed rule, issued on May 21, to expand the category of pipeline projects that are automatically authorized under its “blanket certificate.” The change would allow more projects to bypass review required under the Natural Gas Act to ensure that the projects serve the needs and interests of the public.

The commission “must ensure that new pipelines do not unfairly burden everyday consumers, the air we breathe, and the water we use,” the attorneys general wrote in the comment letter.

“FERC has a responsibility to protect families, not to fast-track fossil fuel infrastructure. This unlawful plan will lead to more pollution, fewer safeguards, and higher energy costs for families who are already paying too much,” said Attorney General William Tong.

FERC is proposing to substantially increase the dollar threshold for projects that qualify for automatic approval, which allows companies to proceed without any advance notice to the public or FERC. Under current regulations, projects that cost less than $14.5 million qualify for this automatic approval. FERC proposes to more than double that threshold to $30 million.

Additionally, FERC proposes to lift the threshold to $86 million, up from $41.1 million currently, for so-called “prior notice” projects. Under that category, companies must provide 60 days’ notice and if no objections are made, the companies can proceed. The commission would also adjust those thresholds annually based on an industry index of construction costs rather than its current inflation-based measure. FERC is also proposing to give “prior notice” approval for all compressor expansion projects that occur within the fenceline of an existing station, no matter the cost.

The coalition argues that FERC’s proposed rule would violate the Natural Gas Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, and the National Environmental Policy Act.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell are co-leading the comment submission. Joining Attorney General Tong are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

Assistant Attorney General Jill Lacedonia and Deputy Associate Attorney General Matthew Levine, Chief of the Environment Section, are assisting Attorney General Tong in this matter.

Read the comment letter here.

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Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

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