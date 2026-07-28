KINETIQ Launches Microsoft Marketplace Offer to Accelerate AI-Ready Planning for Manufacturers

KINETIQ | Supply Chain Decision Intelligence Built on Microsoft Fabric KINETIQ - a Microsoft Solutions Partner

Unify finance and operations on Microsoft Fabric to improve forecasting, planning agility, and AI readiness in just 12 weeks.

Planning should drive competitive advantage. KINETIQ Foresight unifies finance, operations, and supply chain on Microsoft to improve forecasting and AI-ready decisions.” — Khaled Ahmed, Managing Director, Microsoft Fabric & EPM Solutions, KINETIQ

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KINETIQ, a Microsoft solutions partner specializing in enterprise data modernization, analytics, and business planning, today announced KINETIQ Foresight: 12-Week Integrated Planning and FP&A Implementation in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace. The professional services offer helps manufacturers, distributors, and asset-intensive organizations unify planning, improve forecasting, and build a foundation for AI-ready decision-making using Microsoft Fabric and Dynamics 365 Finance Business Performance Planning (BPP).

The fixed-price engagement helps organizations replace fragmented spreadsheets and disconnected planning processes with an integrated planning platform that connects finance, operations, and supply chain teams around shared data, collaborative workflows, and real-time business insights.

As organizations continue investing in artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making, planning has become a critical competitive capability. Yet many enterprises still rely on manual forecasting processes that create delays, inconsistent assumptions, and limited visibility into how operational decisions affect financial performance. KINETIQ Foresight addresses these challenges by establishing a unified planning environment built on Microsoft’s modern data and business application platform.

“Planning should be a strategic advantage, not an operational bottleneck,” said a spokesperson for KINETIQ. “Too many organizations are still managing planning through disconnected spreadsheets and siloed processes that slow decision-making and reduce confidence in the numbers. KINETIQ Foresight helps customers bring finance, operations, and supply chain together on Microsoft Fabric and Dynamics 365 Finance Business Performance Planning, creating a connected planning environment that improves agility, strengthens forecasting, and prepares organizations for AI-powered decision-making.”

A Modern Planning Foundation for the AI Era

Delivered over twelve weeks, KINETIQ Foresight combines executive advisory services, solution architecture, implementation, business process enablement, governance, and knowledge transfer into a structured engagement designed to accelerate measurable business outcomes and reduce implementation risk.

The engagement helps organizations:

• Unify operational and financial planning on Microsoft Fabric and Dynamics 365 Finance Business Performance Planning.

• Connect demand, supply, inventory, production, capacity, and financial forecasts.

• Improve forecast accuracy through collaborative planning and shared business assumptions.

• Perform scenario modeling and what-if analysis to evaluate business decisions before execution.

• Reduce reliance on spreadsheets and disconnected planning applications.

• Increase visibility into revenue, profitability, margins, P&L, cash flow, and operational performance.

• Compress planning cycles from weeks to days.

• Maximize existing investments in Microsoft Fabric and Dynamics 365 Finance.

The engagement includes:

• Current-state planning assessment

• Future-state planning roadmap

• Integrated planning architecture and enterprise data model

• Configured planning workflows and planning templates

• Financial planning models for P&L, balance sheet, and cash flow

• Executive dashboards and reporting

• User training and administrator enablement

• Governance framework and operational runbook

Accelerating Business Performance on Microsoft

KINETIQ Foresight reflects Microsoft’s vision of connected planning by bringing operational, financial, and analytical data together on a single intelligent platform. By leveraging Microsoft Fabric alongside Dynamics 365 Finance Business Performance Planning, organizations can make faster, more informed decisions while establishing the trusted data foundation required for AI-powered planning and enterprise-scale analytics.

“KINETIQ has become one of our go-to partners for customers who need Microsoft’s planning capabilities tied directly to business outcomes,” said Romain Pham, Senior Product Manager for Dynamics 365 Finance, Microsoft. “Their implementation methodology and domain expertise make them uniquely qualified to deliver on what BPP promises.”

The offer is designed for mid-market and enterprise manufacturers, distributors, and asset-intensive organizations seeking to modernize planning without embarking on lengthy transformation initiatives. Through a structured four-phase methodology—Executive Discovery and Assessment, Solution Architecture and Process Design, Implementation and Business Process Enablement, and Organizational Enablement and Handover—customers can establish a scalable planning capability in approximately twelve weeks.

Organizations including Barrick, Publix, Plexsys, and ITW have trusted KINETIQ to deliver enterprise data, analytics, and planning solutions that improve operational performance and accelerate digital transformation.

KINETIQ Foresight is available through the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace for $225,000 within the Analytics/Data Platform and AI & Machine Learning solution categories.

Organizations interested in evaluating their planning modernization opportunities should schedule a complimentary 60-minute discovery session with KINETIQ today. The session includes an initial feasibility assessment and a tailored roadmap for implementing integrated planning on Microsoft Fabric and Dynamics 365 Finance Business Performance Planning.

Learn More

To learn more about KINETIQ Foresight or access the Microsoft Marketplace listing, visit:

Microsoft Commercial Marketplace: https://marketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/product/fpautomationllc1733792393416.kinetiq-foresight-fabric-d365-fo?search=Kinetiq&page=1&country=US

About KINETIQ

KINETIQ helps organizations transform data into operational intelligence by modernizing analytics, planning, and AI on the Microsoft Cloud. Leveraging Microsoft Fabric, Dynamics 365, Business Performance Planning, Azure, and the Microsoft Power Platform, KINETIQ delivers solutions that connect finance, operations, and supply chain teams through unified data, integrated planning, and actionable insights. Serving manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and other asset-intensive enterprises, KINETIQ enables organizations to improve decision-making, accelerate digital transformation, and maximize the value of their Microsoft investments.

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